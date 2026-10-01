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Headlines

Greece's vanishing lake exposes rapid impact of climate change

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Environment Climate Change Greece Water Crisis Drought

Lake Koroneia’s Rapid Shrinkage Exposes Climate Change and Water Crisis in Greece

The Decline of Lake Koroneia: Causes and Consequences

By Alexandros Avramidis

From Protected Wetland to Dry Lakebed

LAKE KORONEIA, Greece, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Before drought took hold, Koroneia Lake in northern Greece was a protected wetland, a refuge for thousands of migratory and water birds including flamingos, and a magnet for tourists as well as local fishermen and farmers.

Today, after a decade of low rainfall and over-irrigation, Koroneia, once the fifth largest lake in Greece, has shrunk to less than a tenth of its original size, according to data from the National Observatory of Athens. The water that remains is collected in a series of murky ponds and the exposed lake bed is a vast mud plain cracked and bleached by years of baking sun. 

Symbol of a Regional Crisis

The area has become a symbol of how climate change and drought are impacting northern Greece, where rainfall has become more erratic and where farmers are increasingly desperate to pump lake water onto their crops. The problem affected much of Europe this summer, when heatwaves and low rainfall shrank rivers and lakes to levels not seen in decades, impacting the delivery of goods and curtailing energy output. 

"We knew the lake in its good days, with fishermen, with plenty of water, a wonderful park, and beautiful scenes with birds. Today, what we see is a disappointment," said Costas Hatzivoulgaridis, the head of lakeside community Agios Vassilios.

Low Rainfall and Hotter Weather Take Heavy Toll

Scientific Analysis of the Shrinkage

Scientists say the lake's water resources started dwindling after a rainy 2015 to 2016 season. Years of low rainfall and above-average heat have since evaporated not only the lake water but also the springs that used to feed it.

Satellite images published by the National Observatory of Athens show that its surface has shrunk to 2.7 square kilometres from 34.4 square kilometres in 2016. 

Rainfall and Temperature Data

"The main factor behind the lake's falling level is certainly annual rainfall in its catchment, which has averaged about 400 millimeters (15.75 inches) over at least the last five years. That is about 150 millimeters less than in previous decades," said Dimitris Papadimos, head of water resources management and climate change at the National Wetland Center, from his office in Thessaloniki. 

Moreover, as average local temperatures have climbed in recent years, evaporation has increased by 100 to 150 millimeters a year, he said.

Human Impact and Government Response

The problem is partly man-made. Farmers desperate for water for their cattle and crops have long used the lake to make up for less rainfall, locals and officials said.

When a Reuters reporter visited last month, a farmer was using a giant pump to suck water from what is left of the lake onto his fields. 

Authorities say they have taken action since a European Union court ruled in 2013 that Greece had failed to protect Koroneia against over-irrigation, illegal water drilling and pollution. 

The secretary general for water resources at the Greek Environment Ministry, Petros Varelidis, told Reuters that greater monitoring was now in place to reduce irrigation. 

(Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Edward McAllister and Gareth Jones)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing Lake Koroneia in Greece to shrink?
Lake Koroneia is shrinking due to a decade of low rainfall, rising temperatures from climate change, and over-irrigation by local farmers.
How much has Lake Koroneia decreased in size?
Koroneia Lake has reduced from 34.4 to just 2.7 square kilometres, less than a tenth of its original size.
How are farmers contributing to the water crisis at Lake Koroneia?
Farmers use lake water for irrigation due to less rainfall, further lowering the lake level.
What measures have authorities taken to address the lake's decline?
Authorities have increased monitoring and reduced irrigation following a European Union court ruling to protect the lake.
How does the Lake Koroneia crisis relate to broader European climate issues?
Similar droughts and heatwaves across Europe have shrunk rivers and lakes, impacting agriculture, goods delivery, and energy output.

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