Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers to Step Down for External US Role

John Rogers' Departure and Company Response

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew said on Wednesday its finance chief John Rogers would step down at the end of September to take up an external position in the United States, ending his roughly two-and-a-half-year tenure with the medical products company.

Background and Recent Company Performance

Here are some more details:

Revenue Growth Forecast and Sales Performance

• The departure follows Smith+Nephew's decision weeks ago to cut its annual revenue growth forecast after second-quarter sales missed expectations due to weak U.S. knee and hip implant demand and pressure on skin substitute pricing.

Interim CFO Appointment

• Smith+Nephew said it had appointed Senior Vice President Finance and Group Controller Pierre Palassian as interim chief financial officer until a permanent replacement was appointed.

Pierre Palassian's Background

• Palassian, who joined Smith+Nephew in 2017, previously held senior roles at AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories.

John Rogers' Tenure and Achievements

• Rogers, who took up the CFO role in early 2024, had relocated to the United States in 2025 for operational efficiencies.

• Shares in the FTSE 100 company have gained nearly 14% during Rogers' tenure as CFO.

Severance and Incentive Details

• Smith+Nephew said Rogers would receive no severance payment, and that his outstanding incentive and share awards would lapse on September 30 under leaver rules.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)