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Finance

UK's Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers to step down for external role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers to Step Down for External US Role

John Rogers' Departure and Company Response

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew said on Wednesday its finance chief John Rogers would step down at the end of September to take up an external position in the United States, ending his roughly two-and-a-half-year tenure with the medical products company.

Background and Recent Company Performance

Here are some more details:

Revenue Growth Forecast and Sales Performance

• The departure follows Smith+Nephew's decision weeks ago to cut its annual revenue growth forecast after second-quarter sales missed expectations due to weak U.S. knee and hip implant demand and pressure on skin substitute pricing.

Interim CFO Appointment

• Smith+Nephew said it had appointed Senior Vice President Finance and Group Controller Pierre Palassian as interim chief financial officer until a permanent replacement was appointed.

Pierre Palassian's Background

• Palassian, who joined Smith+Nephew in 2017, previously held senior roles at AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories.

John Rogers' Tenure and Achievements

• Rogers, who took up the CFO role in early 2024, had relocated to the United States in 2025 for operational efficiencies.

• Shares in the FTSE 100 company have gained nearly 14% during Rogers' tenure as CFO.

Severance and Incentive Details

• Smith+Nephew said Rogers would receive no severance payment, and that his outstanding incentive and share awards would lapse on September 30 under leaver rules.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • John Rogers to leave as CFO end‑Sept to take external U.S. role; no severance, incentive/share awards lapse on Sept 30.
  • Departure follows cut in 2026 revenue forecast due to weak U.S. knee/hip implants demand and wound‑care pricing pressure(live.euronext.com).
  • Pierre Palassian, a long‑time finance executive at Smith+Nephew, named interim CFO; he brings extensive experience across finance functions since joining in 2017(signalhire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Smith+Nephew CFO John Rogers stepping down?
John Rogers is stepping down at the end of September to take up an external position in the United States.
Who will serve as interim CFO at Smith+Nephew?
Senior Vice President Finance and Group Controller Pierre Palassian will serve as interim CFO until a permanent replacement is appointed.
How long was John Rogers CFO at Smith+Nephew?
John Rogers served as CFO for roughly two and a half years, starting in early 2024.
Will John Rogers receive any severance payment from Smith+Nephew?
Smith+Nephew stated that John Rogers will not receive any severance payment, and his outstanding incentive and share awards will lapse on September 30.
What recent challenges has Smith+Nephew faced?
Smith+Nephew recently cut its annual revenue growth forecast following weak U.S. knee and hip implant demand and pressure on skin substitute pricing.

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