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Swiss National Bank chairman says bank's policy has been effective - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss National Bank chairman says bank's policy has been effective

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Banking monetary policy Inflation Switzerland

Swiss National Bank Chairman Says Policy Kept Inflation on Target Despite Crises

Swiss National Bank’s Approach to Inflation and Economic Shocks

Recent Global Crises and Switzerland’s Economic Vulnerability

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's monetary policy has dealt with a broad range of global crises in recent years and kept Swiss inflation broadly on target, Chairman Martin Schlegel said on Thursday.

Because Switzerland is a small, open economy with the Swiss franc being one of the world's main safe-haven currencies, the country is particularly exposed to external shocks, Schlegel told an event in Zurich.

"Because we are open, the world's storms hit us hard," Schlegel said.

Monetary Policy Tools and Inflation Targeting

Inflation Target Range and Policy Instruments

The SNB targets an inflation rate of 0%-2%, which it calls price stability, using its policy interest rate but also foreign exchange transactions to influence monetary conditions, Schlegel said.

Response to Post-Pandemic Inflation

The SNB reacted to the rise in inflation after the COVID pandemic by letting the franc appreciate to make imports cheaper, before later hiking interest rates and selling foreign currencies to boost the franc, he said.

As a result, inflation returned to the SNB's target range after rising above 3% in 2022.

Flexibility in Inflation Targeting

Aiming for a range, rather than a fixed level, allowed the central bank to tolerate fluctuations in inflation and not overreact, he said.

Recent Inflation Trends and Market Expectations

Schlegel did not comment on the recent rise in the Swiss inflation rate, which climbed to 1.5% in October, government data showed on Tuesday, the highest increase in annual prices for nearly three years, driven by higher fuel costs.

The rise has prompted growing expectations from economists that the SNB will hike rates from the current level of 0% at its next meeting in December.

Assessment of SNB’s Performance

Despite many crises, the SNB has kept inflation on target "most of the time", Schlegel said.

"The SNB has fulfilled its mandate — price stability in the medium term," he said. "This shows that our monetary policy strategy works across a broad range of circumstances."

(Reporting by John Revill;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • SNB’s combination of letting the franc appreciate post‑COVID, followed by rate hikes and FX sales, helped bring inflation back within its 0–2% range after peaking above 3% in 2022.
  • The policy rate has remained at 0% since mid‑2025, with the SNB ready to intervene in FX markets as needed and deeming current monetary conditions appropriate for medium‑term price stability (snb.ch).
  • October inflation reached 1.5%, driven by fuel price increases; core inflation remains subdued, adding pressure on the SNB amid growing expectations of a rate hike in December (uk.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the Swiss National Bank's policy addressed global crises?
The SNB's monetary policy managed external shocks by letting the franc appreciate, adjusting interest rates, and using foreign exchange transactions, helping keep inflation on target.
What is the SNB's inflation target?
The SNB targets an inflation rate of 0%-2%, which it calls price stability.
How did the SNB respond to rising inflation after the COVID pandemic?
The SNB allowed the Swiss franc to appreciate and later increased interest rates and sold foreign currencies to combat inflation.
Why is Switzerland particularly exposed to external shocks?
Switzerland is a small, open economy and the Swiss franc is a major safe-haven currency, making it sensitive to global economic turbulence.
Will the SNB increase rates in the near future?
Economists expect the SNB may hike rates at its next meeting in December due to the recent rise in inflation.

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