GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

FTSE 250 Index Reaches Record High as Bank of England Rate Decision Looms

Market Overview and Key Drivers

FTSE Indices Performance

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's midcap FTSE 250 index hit a record high and the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose to a near three-month peak on Thursday, boosted by bank stocks ahead of the Bank of England's policy decision.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,888.64 points by 1034 GMT, while the FTSE 250 climbed 0.6% to its all-time high.

Bank of England Rate Decision

Expected Rate Hike

• The BoE is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point hike on Thursday, its first rate increase in three years, as inflation pressures linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran mount

Global Central Bank Actions

• Major central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have already raised rates, and more hikes are priced in

UK Inflation Data

• Britain's inflation held at 3.5% in September, well above the BoE's target of 2%, data released last month showed

Sector Performance Highlights

Banking Sector

Banking Stocks Rally

• After rallying on Wednesday, banking stocks extended gains, rising 1.3% to an over-one-week high. HSBC was the biggest boost with a 1.2% jump

Precious Metals and Mining

• Precious metal miners rose 5%, boosted by gold prices climbing to a two-week high, after marking their biggest one-day jump in three months in the last session [GOL/]

Other Sectors

• But pharma and energy sectors declined 0.3% and 0.5% respectively

Individual Stock Movers

Telecom Sector

• Telecom firm BT Group gained 3.5% after beating second-quarter revenue estimates; the broader sector rose 1.2%

Defence and Pharmaceuticals

• Defence contractor BAE Systems slid 4.1% to the bottom of the FTSE 100. The loss builds on Wednesday's 4% fall after the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections raised concerns of a tighter military budget

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals bottomed the FTSE 250 with a 6% drop after the drugmaker lowered the higher end of its annual profit forecast range

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 250 hit an all‑time high; FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 10,888.64 amid banking stock strength
  • Markets anticipate BoE will raise rates by 25 bps on November 5 to tackle persistent 3.5% inflation
  • Sector performance diverged: banks and gold miners gained, while pharma, energy, and BAE fell; BT rallied on strong H1 earnings and strategic progress

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the FTSE 250 to reach a record high?
The FTSE 250 climbed to its all-time high due to gains in bank stocks and optimism ahead of the Bank of England's policy decision.
How did the FTSE 100 perform ahead of the Bank of England's rate call?
The FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to near a three-month peak, supported by strength in banking and telecom sectors.
Why are markets expecting a Bank of England rate hike?
Markets expect a 25-basis-point hike due to persistent inflation pressures and recent rate increases by other central banks.
Which stocks contributed most to the market gains?
Banking stocks, especially HSBC, and precious metal miners contributed most to gains, while telecoms like BT Group also performed well.
Which sectors declined despite the FTSE indices' rise?
Pharma and energy sectors saw declines despite the broader market gains, with names like BAE Systems and Hikma Pharmaceuticals falling.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval

Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval

Image for Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand

Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand

Image for AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

Image for Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat

Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat

Image for Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says

Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says

Image for Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030

Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Image for Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise
Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise
Image for Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come
Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come
Image for Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth
Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth
Image for Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Image for French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
Image for Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags
Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags
Image for Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Image for AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
Image for Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Image for Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Image for Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
View All Finance Posts