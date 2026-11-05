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Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Tapestry Ups Forecasts on Robust Coach Bag Sales Among Young Shoppers

Tapestry's Financial Performance and Market Trends

By Danielle Kaye and Anuja Bharat Mistry

Strong Holiday Season Outlook Driven by Young Shoppers

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Tapestry raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Thursday, betting on younger affluent shoppers buying its Coach handbags during the holiday season, even as the broader luxury sector grapples with a spending slowdown.

Coach Brand Outperforms, Kate Spade Faces Challenges

The high-end handbag maker also beat first-quarter revenue estimates and saw sales accelerate in China in particular, where revenue jumped 43%. The quarterly earnings beat was driven by Coach sales in North America, executives told Reuters.

But overall momentum slowed slightly in North America, its biggest market, as the Kate Spade brand grapples with a sales slump.

Quarterly revenue at Coach rose 16% on a reported basis, while Kate Spade sales fell 10% from a year ago.

Gen Z Shoppers Fuel Coach's Popularity

Tapestry has benefited from Coach's growing popularity among Gen Z shoppers in North America, China and Europe, a group the company has targeted through products such as bag charms and campaigns featuring celebrities including actress Elle Fanning and K-pop star So-yeon.

"We've seen across every cohort - both economically and in terms of age - compelling growth," Coach CEO Todd Kahn told Reuters.

"Our product and the value proposition is compelling at our price points, so we're not going to be any more promotional," Kahn added, referring to the upcoming holiday season and the brand's "sweet spot" for items priced between $200 and $500.

Share Buybacks and Spending Patterns

Tapestry now expects to buy back shares worth $1.7 billion in the fiscal year, up $350 million from its prior guidance.

Wealthier shoppers in the US have kept up spending on "accessible" luxury goods from brands including Coach and Ralph Lauren, even as lower-income consumers pull back on nice-to-have items. This helped US retail sales rise more than expected in September despite economic unease.

Kate Spade's Struggles and Future Projections

Still, Kate Spade, which Tapestry acquired in 2017, has emerged as a pain point for the business, enduring several quarters of sales declines.

The company expects fiscal 2027 revenue of between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion, compared with its prior range of $8.4 billion to $8.5 billion.

It also expects annual earnings per share of $8.25 to $8.35, compared with its previous forecast of $7.80 to $7.90.

Global Luxury Sector Faces Headwinds

Meanwhile, global luxury brands including Gucci owner Kering, French luxury group LVMH and Hermes are contending with fresh headwinds from the expanding conflict in the Middle East and China's tax crackdown on affluent shoppers, adding to existing pressure from sluggish demand in China and the US.

Quarterly Results and Analyst Estimates

Tapestry's quarterly sales rose 11.1% to $1.89 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of a 9.12% rise to $1.86 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its adjusted profit of $1.82 per share topped estimates of $1.57.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru and Danielle Kaye in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Coach brand remains the growth engine, delivering double‑digit gains globally and particularly surging in Greater China (~33–43% growth) (tapestry.gcs-web.com)
  • Tapestry now anticipates fiscal 2027 revenue of $8.5–8.6 billion (up from prior $8.4–8.5 billion range) and EPS of $8.25–8.35, boosted by strong Coach performance, while Kate Spade continues to lag (quarterly down ~10%) (investing.com)
  • Shareholder returns ramped up, with share buybacks now expected at ~$1.7 billion and a sizeable dividend increase, supported by strong free cash flow generation (financialfilings.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Coach sales perform in the latest quarter?
Coach sales rose 16% in North America and saw a 43% revenue jump in China, driving Tapestry's quarterly earnings beat.
What challenges is Tapestry experiencing with its Kate Spade brand?
Kate Spade sales fell 10% from a year ago, continuing a trend of quarterly declines and weighing on Tapestry's overall momentum.
What is contributing to continued luxury spending in the US?
Wealthier US shoppers are maintaining spending on 'accessible' luxury brands like Coach, even as lower-income consumers reduce discretionary purchases.
How is Tapestry targeting Gen Z shoppers?
Tapestry targets Gen Z through product innovations like bag charms and celebrity campaigns, increasing Coach's popularity among younger consumers.

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