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Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Bombardier Increases 2026 Free Cash Flow Forecast Amid Strong Jet Demand

Bombardier's Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Quarterly Revenue and Aftermarket Sales

MONTREAL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Bombardier on Thursday reported a 3% rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by record aftermarket sales, as sustained demand for private flying prompted the Canadian business jet maker to raise its 2026 free cash flow forecast.

Private Jet Demand Factors

Growing demand for charter and fractional ownership, boosted by IPO-rich tech investors entering the market, has helped underpin demand for private jets, despite economic uncertainty, geopolitical volatility and soaring jet fuel prices.

Defense Spending and Partnerships

Montreal-based Bombardier, which makes a special-mission version of its large-cabin Global jets with Swedish partner SAAB, has also benefited from higher defense spending in Canada and Europe.

Updated Forecasts and Financial Metrics

2026 Free Cash Flow Forecast

Bombardier raised its 2026 free cash flow forecast to more than $1.3 billion and reiterated plans to deliver more than 157 aircraft this year.

Recent Free Cash Flow Performance

Free cash flow, a closely watched measure of financial health, rose 20% from a year earlier to $183 million in the third quarter. Analysts estimated the company's free cash flow at $159.5 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue and Aircraft Deliveries

Revenue rose 3% to $2.37 billion even as the planemaker delivered one fewer jet than a year earlier. Bombardier delivered 33 aircraft during the quarter, while services revenue jumped 19% to $701 million, underscoring the strength of its aftermarket business. Analysts had estimated revenue of $2.38 billion.

Profit Performance

On an adjusted basis, quarterly profits came in at $1.72 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.73 per share.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Challenges

Investor Day Announcement

The company said it would hold an in-person investor day on Feb. 18, 2027.

Aftermarket Expansion and Trade Tensions

Bombardier has been expanding its aftermarket network in the United States, the world's largest private aviation market, but faced trade tensions during the quarter after President Donald Trump threatened to ban its aircraft from the country.

Resolution of Trade Threats

Trump dropped the threat ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, citing Bombardier's US workforce, including more than 1,500 employees at a factory in Kansas. Voters in the traditionally Republican-leaning state elected its first Democrat to the US Senate in nearly a century.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Megavarshini G. Somasundaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Free cash flow for Q3 rose 20% year‑on‑year to $183 million, beating analysts’ $159.5 million estimate, prompting the upward revision of forecast to over $1.3 billion (live.euronext.com).
  • Revenue climbed 3% to $2.37 billion with services (aftermarket) revenue up 19% to $701 million, underscoring strong aftermarket performance (live.euronext.com).
  • Private jet demand remains robust, boosted by charter and fractional ownership uptake—especially from tech‑IPO wealth—and the aftermarket is benefitting from aging fleets and high utilization (investing.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Bombardier’s third-quarter financial highlights?
In the third quarter, Bombardier's revenue rose 3% to $2.37 billion, and free cash flow increased 20% to $183 million.
How many aircraft did Bombardier deliver during the quarter?
Bombardier delivered 33 aircraft during the quarter.
What factors contributed to Bombardier's growth?
Growth was driven by sustained private flying demand, higher defense spending, and increased aftermarket revenue.

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