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Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Bank of England Raises Rates, Hints at More Increases Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of England's Interest Rate Decision and Economic Outlook

By David Milliken, Andy Bruce and Suban Abdulla

First Rate Hike in Over Three Years

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over three years on Thursday and warned that at least one more increase was likely if the US-Iran conflict continues, as it started on a path that its main peers have already embarked on.

British inflation is likely to reach around 5% in the middle of next year, the BoE said, more than double the central bank's target and a blow for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham who has sought to ease of cost of living pressures.

While there was little evidence so far of faster inflation outside sectors directly affected by higher energy costs, the BoE said the amount of inflation pressure coming down the road from months of high energy prices required a rate rise now.

"Today's increase shouldn't be seen as the first in an inevitable long sequence of hikes. But unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, neither does it seem likely to be the last increase," Governor Andrew Bailey said.

Monetary Policy Committee's Vote and Internal Disagreement

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to raise rates to 4% from 3.75%, but in contrast to expectations in a Reuters poll, the dissent came not from a policymaker seeking to keep rates on hold but one seeking a bigger hike.

Catherine Mann, who said last month that the BoE had been slow to reassure markets that it had a grip on inflation, voted for a half-point interest rate increase to 4.25%.

MPC Disagree on Likely Extent of Further Rate Rises

In minutes of November's decision, Mann said she was concerned about "non-linear inflation risks" as consumer price inflation had risen to 3.5% in September, which she viewed as a potential trigger for a loss of confidence in the central bank.

In previous months, Bailey had argued the BoE could take its time before deciding to raise rates, as it had higher interest rates at the start of the conflict than other central banks and investors had previously expected it to cut rates this year.

Coming into Thursday's decision, both investors and financial markets had been near-certain there would be a rate rise this month. But financial markets also priced in three quarter-point rate rises for 2027, more than most economists think is likely.

Bailey said such differences reflected financial markets pricing in tail risks of a sharp further rise in energy prices, while economists' expectations were based on the single most likely path of a smaller amount of further tightening.

"Without news which softens the risks to inflationary pressures, I can see the argument for a further increase in rates," he said in the policy minutes.

Views from MPC Members

Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said a further rate hike was likely to be needed in the near term.

External MPC member Megan Greene and Chief Economist Huw Pill – who like Mann had voted for a rate hike in September – talked of a need for "further tightening" and "additional hikes" respectively.

MPC members Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor – who had previously been reluctant to raise rates – said they would need stronger evidence of second-round effects before backing more tightening.

BoE Predicts Faster Growth, Higher Inflation

In its central forecast for growth and inflation, the BoE revised up its expectations for growth this year and next to 1.6% and 1.3% – notably stronger than the government's Office for Budget Responsibility predicted last week.

The upgrade follows strong official data this year, and the BoE attributed some of the strength to spending on artificial intelligence and to a small, temporary boost from finance minister John Healey's annual budget last week.

Inflation Projections and Economic Impact

But the BoE now sees inflation peaking at an average 4.8% in the second quarter of next year. In a more adverse scenario where oil prices peak at around $130 a barrel compared to around $100 currently, inflation hits 6.2% in the third quarter of 2027.

Under the central scenario, inflation is not seen returning to 2% until the third quarter of 2028, six months later than the BoE predicted in July, when forecasts were prepared during a lull in the US-Iran conflict which had lowered energy costs.

After inflation and taxes, British households' income from work was set to fall both this year and next, the BoE said.

Healey's annual budget would lower inflation by 0.25 percentage points at its peak but raise it later on when temporary cost-of-living assistance expired, the BoE added.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Andy Bruce and Suban Abdulla)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: BRITAIN BOE/

Key Takeaways

  • BoE raised interest rate to 4%—first hike since August 2023—as inflation edges higher amid energy‑price shocks from the US‑Iran conflict (investing.com).
  • Bank warns inflation could rise to around 5% by mid‑next year—well above the 2% target—and signals possibility of more rate rises if geopolitical risks persist (apnews.com).
  • New Prime Minister Andy Burnham, pursuing cost‑of‑living relief, now faces tightening policies as the BoE acts to curb inflation pressures (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of England raise interest rates?
The Bank of England raised interest rates to address rising inflation pressures, especially due to higher energy prices and ongoing international conflicts.
How much did the Bank of England increase interest rates?
The central bank increased interest rates to 4% from 3.75%, marking the first rise since 2023.
Will there be more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England?
Bank officials indicated that further rate hikes are likely if current inflation pressures persist, especially if the Middle East conflict continues.
How did members of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee vote?
The MPC voted 8-1 in favor of the rate increase, with one member supporting an even larger rate hike.

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