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Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Bank of England Delivers First Rate Hike in Three Years; Gilt Yields Increase

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates and Market Reactions

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in over three years on Thursday and warned that at least one more increase was likely if the US-Iran conflict continues.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)voted 8-1 to raise rates to 4% from 3.75%, but in contrast to expectations in a Reuters poll, the dissent came not from a policymaker seeking to keep rates on hold but one seeking a bigger hike.

Sterling edged up after the decision and was last trading at $1.3477 versus $1.34534 earlier . It stood at 83.25 pence per euro, a touch firmer on the day.

UK bond or gilt yields rose, with rate-sensitive two-year yields up around 2 basis points at 4.76%. London's blue-chip FTSE stock index was last up 0.7%

Expert Commentary on the Rate Hike

Ed Hutchings, Head of Rates, Aviva Investors, London

"Today’s BoE decision to raise interest rates was fully expected, and with inflationary concerns remaining elevated, further hikes look increasingly likely, even if these are characterised as simply ‘insurance hikes’.

Implications for Monetary Policy

The MPC will have growing worries over second round effects and will likely want to get ahead of this, especially so ahead of the New Year wage settlements."

David Rees, Chief Economist, Schroders, UK

"The Bank of England has been reluctantly dragged into a global hiking cycle driven by imported energy inflation. But this is not the start of an aggressive tightening campaign. Ultimately domestic inflation remains relatively well behaved, and there is still slack in the economy.

Outlook for UK Interest Rates

"While growth and labour-market data have improved recently, we think UK interest rates will peak at 4.25% - well below the path currently priced by markets."

Susannah Streeter, Chief Investment Strategist, Wealth Club, UK

"A hike was widely expected, so it hasn't set off fireworks on financial markets, but it will give borrowers a shiver as budgets become stretched in the year ahead.

Market Expectations for Future Rate Hikes

"The cold reality of an era of higher interest rates is hitting home, with three further rate hikes being priced in by financial markets."

Reporting and Compilation

(Reporting by the Reuters Markets Team; Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Alun John)

Key Takeaways

  • First BoE rate increase in over three years, driven by inflation pressures from energy price shocks linked to the US‑Iran conflict
  • Gilt yields and two‑year yields rose, reflecting repricing across global bond markets and higher borrowing costs
  • Markets anticipate at least one more hike if external inflation pressures persist; policymakers remain split on further tightening

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Bank of England raise interest rates?
The Bank of England raised rates to 4% due to ongoing inflation concerns and global pressures, with further hikes likely if international conflicts persist.
How did the financial markets react to the rate hike?
Sterling edged up, UK gilt yields rose, and the FTSE stock index increased by 0.7% following the rate hike announcement.
What are experts saying about future rate hikes?
Experts believe more hikes are likely due to inflation, but expect UK rates to peak at 4.25%, lower than market projections.
How might borrowers be affected by higher interest rates?
Borrowers could face tighter budgets as higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive in the coming year.
Was the rate hike expected by markets?
Yes, the rate hike was widely expected, though the dissent within the MPC was over the size rather than the necessity of the increase.

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