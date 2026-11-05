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AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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AI Chip Demand Powers Q3 Growth for Chemical and Gas Industry Leaders

AI Boom Fuels Growth Across Chemical and Gas Suppliers

(Corrects name of science park in paragraph 10. Fixes formatting.)

By Dimitri Rhodes

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The artificial intelligence boom is helping drive demand for European chemical and industrial gas companies, as semiconductor manufacturers expand production capacity to meet surging demand for AI chips.

Syensqo Surpasses Expectations Amid Semiconductor Demand

Belgian specialty chemicals company Syensqo beat third-quarter expectations on Thursday as demand from semiconductor manufacturers continued to support its materials business.

"We'll probably see a 25% second-half improvement in our sales in semiconductors over the first half," CEO Mike Radossich told journalists.

Industrial Gas Groups Report Strong Results

Industrial gas groups Linde and Air Liquide also reported forecast-beating third-quarter results last week, helped by double-digit sales growth in electronics businesses that supply semiconductor manufacturers.

AI as the Main Growth Engine for Chips

AI demand has become the chip industry's main growth engine, driving a fresh wave of semiconductor investment as AI servers require far more silicon than traditional computing infrastructure.

Air Liquide's Strategic Investments

Air Liquide said its electronics investments nearly doubled in the first nine months of 2026 compared with all of 2025 as it increased spending on projects tied to semiconductor manufacturing. In August, the company agreed to buy South Korea's DIG Airgas for 2.85 billion euros.

Supplier Expansion Driven by AI Chips

Supplying Ultra-Pure Gases and Chemicals

Companies such as Linde, Air Liquide, Solvay and Syensqo supply ultra-pure gases and specialty chemicals used in semiconductor production, where increasingly advanced manufacturing processes require extremely high levels of purity.

New Facilities and Capacity Increases

Air Liquide's Expansion in Taiwan

Air Liquide recently announced a new plant in Taiwan and a commitment of nearly 200 million euros to support an SK hynix semiconductor project.

Linde's Billion-Dollar Commitment

Linde in July committed $1 billion to supply a major semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona.

Solvay's Hydrogen Peroxide Plant Expansion

Solvay, which spun off Syensqo in 2023, said in September it would double capacity at an ultra-pure hydrogen peroxide plant in Taiwan's Tainan Science Park, where TSMC is expanding 3-nanometre chip production.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Additional reporting from Ozan Ergenay, Olivier Cherfan, and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Syensqo’s Q3 net sales rose ~11% YoY to €1.59 bn, led by 13% growth in Materials amid semiconductor demand (via.ritzau.dk)
  • Air Liquide’s Q3 revenue beat expectations at €7.26 bn (+3% comparable), with Electronics growth of ~12% and near doubling of investments in that segment (live.euronext.com)
  • Linde posted stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings, with electronics‑related sales up ~15% YoY and a $1 bn investment in Arizona tied to semiconductor gas supply (ca.marketscreener.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How is AI chip demand impacting chemical and industrial gas companies?
AI chip demand is driving growth for chemical and industrial gas companies by boosting sales and supporting new investments as semiconductor production increases.
Which companies are benefiting from the AI semiconductor boom?
Companies such as Syensqo, Linde, Air Liquide, and Solvay are experiencing growth due to increased demand from semiconductor manufacturers.
What investments are chemical suppliers making in response to AI demand?
Suppliers are investing in new plants, expanding capacity, and committing funds to support semiconductor projects, particularly in Europe, Taiwan, and the US.
Why are ultra-pure gases and specialty chemicals important for semiconductor production?
Ultra-pure gases and specialty chemicals are essential in advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes that require high purity levels for optimal performance.
What recent acquisitions or expansions were mentioned in the article?
Air Liquide agreed to buy DIG Airgas for 2.85 billion euros and Linde committed $1 billion for a semiconductor plant in Arizona, while Solvay doubled its capacity in Taiwan.

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