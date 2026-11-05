GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Regulation AI infrastructure sustainability

How Governments Worldwide Are Restricting AI Data Centre Development

Global Restrictions and Regulations on AI Data Centres

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Governments from New York to Amsterdam are imposing new restrictions on data-centre development as concerns grow over electricity demand, water consumption and the environmental impact of infrastructure needed to support the AI boom.

Below are some key examples:

United States

Pennsylvania

Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order that would require companies setting up AI data centres in the state to meet environmental and transparency safeguards and secure local community approval for the projects.

The order, effective immediately, removes all data centres from the state's Fast Track permit program, and bars any office or agency under Shapiro's jurisdiction from signing non-disclosure agreements with data centre developers.

Texas

Governor Greg Abbott ordered a pause ‌on approvals of new data centre projects through the state's grid interconnection process, citing concerns that a surge in electricity demand could threaten reliability at a time when opposition to the projects is growing.

Under Abbott's directive, developers will be required to provide more information on power demand, water use, tax incentives, ownership structures and efforts to mitigate local impacts.

New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul imposed a one-year construction moratorium on data centres using 50 megawatts or more of power, making New York the first U.S. state to enact a full moratorium.

During the freeze, the state's Department of Environmental Conservation will not issue new discretionary permits while officials develop standards to assess the environmental impact of data centres.

Maine (moratorium vetoed)

Governor Janet Mills vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have enacted an 18-month moratorium on new data centres using more than 20 MW of power.

Mills said she supported a moratorium in principle but objected to the bill's failure to carve out an exception for a specific project in the Town of Jay.

Monterey Park, California

Residents voted to permanently ban data centres in Monterey Park in June 2026, becoming the first U.S. city to do so at the ballot box, following public backlash over a planned facility.

Europe

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Dutch capital imposed a one-year moratorium on new data centre developments in 2019. In April 2025, it barred new data centres or expansions in the municipality until at least 2030.

Separately, the Dutch government's 2022 hyperscale ban restricts large facilities to two designated locations nationally, though Microsoft won approval in January 2026 for a project split into three towers, each individually below the size threshold.

Dublin, Ireland (restriction later lifted)

Ireland's grid operator effectively blocked new data centre connections around Dublin from 2021 after warnings that the facilities were straining the grid.

The freeze ended in December 2025, with new connections now required to bring their own on-site power generation.

Denmark

Denmark has adopted legislation giving new data centres the lowest priority for electricity grid connections amid growing capacity shortages.

The law, which took effect in October 2026, replaces a first-come, first-served system and prioritises households, healthcare, industry, transport and renewable energy projects.

Denmark's power grid has come under strain from a surge in electricity demand and connection requests, including from large data centres.

Portugal (tighter environmental rules)

Environment Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho said the country's government is preparing new rules that would require data centres to be powered by renewable energy and to use cooling systems that do not compete with household and business water supplies.

As Portugal seeks to attract investment in data centres and AI infrastructure, it is tightening environmental requirements around energy and water use while promoting projects such as the 1.2-gigawatt Start Campus facility in Sines, one of Europe's largest planned data centre campuses.

Asia-Pacific

Australia (proposed regulation)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia would establish a government office called the "Office of AI" to manage the development of AI standards, including rules for large data centres covering their location, power and water use, with legislation due early next year.

Australia ​does not currently have specific AI laws, relying instead ​on a range of privacy and consumer protection laws and a voluntary AI ethics framework.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Cian Muenster in Gdansk, Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Matt Scuffham, Milla Nissi-Prussak and Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • Pennsylvania’s Governor Shapiro issued Executive Order 2026‑05 in August 2026, kicking AI data centers out of the Fast Track program, banning non‑disclosure agreements, and imposing binding environmental, transparency, and community‑approval criteria (pa.gov).
  • New York, in July 2026, became the first U.S. state to impose a one‑year moratorium on hyperscale data centers while it develops new environmental and grid impact standards (investing.com).
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in August 2026 ordered a pause on new data‑center approvals via the grid interconnection process, requiring audits of some 250–300 projects to assess power, water, tax incentives, and local impacts (texastribune.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are governments imposing new restrictions on AI data centres?
Authorities are concerned about high electricity demand, water consumption, and the environmental impacts of data centres required to support AI technologies.
Which US states have introduced moratoriums on new data centre developments?
New York has a one-year construction moratorium on large data centres, while Maine had a proposed moratorium that was ultimately vetoed.
How is Texas addressing the surge in electricity demand from data centres?
Texas has paused approvals for new data centre projects, requiring developers to provide detailed information about power, water, ownership, and local impact mitigation.
What steps has Europe taken regarding data centre development?
Amsterdam has extended bans on new data centre projects, Denmark has deprioritized data centres in its electricity grid, and Ireland required on-site power generation for new connections in Dublin.
What upcoming regulations are being proposed in Australia for data centres?
Australia plans to establish an 'Office of AI' to manage AI standards, including new rules for data centres covering their location, power use, and environmental impact.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise

Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise

Image for Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

Image for Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth

Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth

Image for Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says

Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says

Image for French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack

French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack

Image for Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags

Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Image for AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
Image for Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval
Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval
Image for UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call
UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call
Image for Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand
Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand
Image for AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans
AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans
Image for Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat
Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat
Image for Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says
Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says
Image for Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Image for Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Image for Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Image for Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
View All Finance Posts