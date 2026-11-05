GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
European industry calls for changes to carbon reform to avoid more factory closures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

European industry calls for changes to carbon reform to avoid more factory closures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets European Union industry sustainability

European Industries Warn EU Carbon Market Reform May Cause Factory Closures

Concerns Over EU Carbon Market Reform and Its Impact on European Industry

Industry Warnings and Joint Letter Highlights

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - More than 100 European companies have warned that proposed reforms of the EU carbon market could sharply raise costs for energy-intensive industries before they have the means to decarbonise, threatening investment and production in Europe.

A joint letter seen by Reuters underscores mounting concern over the cost of Europe's green transition as manufacturers grapple with high energy prices and global competition.

Key Signatories and Statements

• Signatories include Covestro, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Voestalpine and Thyssenkrupp's steel division

• "Europe's energy-intensive industries face intense competitive pressure, high energy costs, and an increasingly difficult investment environment. Yet our common objective is clear: we want to decarbonise, invest and continue producing in Europe," the letter states

Details of the Proposed Reform

Emissions Trading Scheme Overhaul

• The European Commission in July proposed an overhaul of the Emissions Trading Scheme, a key tool to cut emissions by forcing companies to buy permits for CO2 they emit

• The EU Parliament is to vote on the reform in December

Market and Analyst Reactions

• Analysts have raised their forecasts for prices in the European Union's carbon market, a survey showed last week

Industry Response and Recommendations

Investment Readiness and Policy Requirements

• "We are ready to make the investments required for the transition. Still, Europe must provide the conditions to make them possible and competitive, including globally competitive energy prices, infrastructure, and demand for low-carbon products. The Commission's ETS proposal cannot provide such a framework on its own," it added

Potential Consequences of Unchanged Reform

• Unchanged, the reform could "increase costs and accelerate production closures or relocation", the letter says

Opposition to Free Allowance Conditions

• The companies reject plans to make free CO2 allowances only available to companies that commit to decarbonisation investments in Europe, calling instead for fairer benchmarks

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • European energy‑intensive manufacturers worry that proposed ETS reforms—especially phasing out free allowances and tying them to decarbonisation investments—will raise costs and jeopardise investment in Europe (investing.com).
  • Analysts have revised down their forecasts for EU carbon allowance prices for 2026 and 2027, reflecting uncertainty and slower emissions cap reductions under the reform proposals (marketscreener.com).
  • EU member states have supported offering additional free CO2 permits (e.g., 121 million extra allowances for 2026–2030), aiming to ease the transition while negotiations continue ahead of the December vote (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are European companies warning about the EU carbon market reform?
Over 100 companies warn that proposed carbon market reforms could increase costs for energy-intensive industries and risk factory closures.
How could the EU Emissions Trading Scheme reform impact factories?
Analysts say higher carbon costs could accelerate production closures or relocation of European factories.
Why do industries oppose the current carbon reform proposal?
Industries argue the proposal raises costs before they can decarbonise and fails to ensure globally competitive energy prices.
Which major companies signed the joint letter against the reform?
Signatories include Covestro, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Voestalpine, and Thyssenkrupp's steel division.
When is the EU Parliament expected to vote on the carbon market reform?
The EU Parliament is scheduled to vote on the reform in December.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy open to changing planned 'exit tax' on the rich, after criticism

Italy open to changing planned 'exit tax' on the rich, after criticism

Image for Swiss National Bank chairman says bank's policy has been effective

Swiss National Bank chairman says bank's policy has been effective

Image for Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom

Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom

Image for Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise

Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise

Image for Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

Image for Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth

Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3
Image for Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
Airbus delivered about 74 planes in October, Bloomberg News reports
Image for SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says
SocGen to cut about 40 branches in France by 2027, source says
Image for Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Image for French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
Image for Tapestry lifts outlook as young shoppers snap up Coach bags, shares jump
Tapestry lifts outlook as young shoppers snap up Coach bags, shares jump
Image for Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Image for AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
Image for Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval
Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval
Image for UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call
UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call
Image for Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand
Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand
Image for AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans
AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans
View All Finance Posts