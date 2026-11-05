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Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Weak US Sentiment Slows Dietary Supplement Sales, Novonesis CEO Notes Recovery by 2027

Novonesis Reports Decline in North American Dietary Supplement Market

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Novonesis CEO said on Thursday that changing US consumer behaviour and weaker buying power were weighing on the North American dietary supplement market, which the biotech firm expects to return to growth only in the second half of 2027.

Human Health Business Performance

Revenue in Novonesis' Human Health business fell 8% in the third quarter, as a decline in North American offline dietary supplements offset growth in dietary supplements elsewhere, Ester Baiget said during a post-earnings call.

Peer Insights and Market Trends

• European peer dsm-firmenich also flagged cautious consumer behaviour in North America when it reported quarterly results earlier this week

Group and Divisional Revenue

• Novonesis' group revenue grew 6% organically, broadly in line with a company-provided consensus

• Revenue at its Food & Beverages division, in contrast, grew 14% in the quarter

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Changing US consumer behavior and weaker purchasing power weighed on the North American dietary supplement market, pushing the expected recovery to the second half of 2027.
  • Novonesis’ Human Health division revenue fell 8% organically in Q3 due to a decline in North American offline dietary supplement sales, offsetting growth elsewhere.
  • Meanwhile, the Food & Beverages division delivered robust 14% organic growth, and group revenue rose 6% organically, keeping the full-year outlook intact.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US dietary supplement sales declining?
US dietary supplement sales are declining due to changing consumer behaviour and weaker buying power among North American consumers.
When does Novonesis expect recovery in US dietary supplement sales?
Novonesis expects the North American dietary supplement market to return to growth only in the second half of 2027.
How did Novonesis' Human Health revenues perform?
Revenue in Novonesis' Human Health business fell 8% in the third quarter due to a decline in North American offline dietary supplements.
Did Novonesis see growth in any other business segments?
Yes, revenue in Novonesis' Food & Beverages division grew 14% in the same quarter.
What factors did Novonesis' European peer highlight?
European peer dsm-firmenich also flagged cautious consumer behaviour in North America affecting market performance.

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