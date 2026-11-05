GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Energy Europe

Engie CFO: Rising Energy Prices to Lower European Demand This Winter

Impact of Energy Price Increases on European Demand

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Higher energy prices are expected to reduce consumption in Europe this winter, with some demand effects already recorded in the third quarter, French utility Engie's Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Francois Riolacci said on Thursday.

Drivers of Energy Price Surge

European gas and electricity prices have soared this year as the US-Iran war disrupts traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a main route for the global oil and gas trade.

Third Quarter Consumption Trends

"We have seen volumes especially in gas under pressure during the third quarter, including with large customers," Riolacci said on an earnings call after Engie's third quarter report.

Industry Sectors Most Affected

European chemicals companies and other industries with small profit margins due to high raw materials costs felt the earliest blows from the price spike, with some still reeling from years of inflationary pressure.

Challenges Facing the Chemicals Industry

Europe's chemicals industry is now facing the most severe downturn in decades, with weak demand, high energy costs and mounting regulation likely to spur further mergers across the sector.

Outlook for Winter Energy Consumption

"This is something we saw in 2022 and 2023 so there is some sensitivity to gas demand...We do expect to see during the winter a bit less consumption," Riolacci said.

Effects of Geopolitical Events on Energy Supply

European industry faced a sharp jump in energy costs following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine which left countries scrambling to replace Russian gas supply.  

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy prices in Europe have surged due to shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing winter electricity contracts over 20% above next‑year benchmarks (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • The European chemical industry is under severe structural stress: high energy costs, weak demand and overcapacity have driven production declines, closures, and even merger opportunities (cefic.org).
  • Gas storage levels are unusually low amid supply disruptions, heightening risk of winter shortages and amplifying pressure on energy‑intensive sectors (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are energy prices increasing in Europe?
Energy prices in Europe are rising due to disruptions in global oil and gas trade, particularly from the US-Iran war impacting the Strait of Hormuz, as well as ongoing effects of the Ukraine conflict.
How will higher energy prices affect European demand?
Higher energy prices are expected to reduce consumption across Europe this winter, especially in gas and electricity sectors.
Which industries are most impacted by higher energy prices?
Industries with low profit margins, such as European chemicals companies, have faced the earliest and most significant challenges from energy price spikes.
What has Engie observed about gas consumption trends?
Engie reported seeing pressure on gas volumes, particularly among large customers, and expects consumption to be lower into the winter.
What are the broader economic impacts of rising energy costs in Europe?
High energy prices, weak demand, and increased regulation are fueling a downturn in industries like chemicals, potentially leading to more consolidations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers

AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers

Image for Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval

Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval

Image for UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call

UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call

Image for Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand

Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand

Image for AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

Image for Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat

Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Image for Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise
Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise
Image for Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come
Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come
Image for Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth
Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth
Image for Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says
Image for French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack
Image for Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags
Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags
Image for Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says
Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says
Image for Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Image for Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Image for Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Image for Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
View All Finance Posts