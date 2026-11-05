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Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Nvidia AI Chips Stockpiled in Hong Kong as China Delays Import Approval

China's Import Delays and the Impact on Nvidia AI Chips

Nov 5 (Reuters) - About 600,000 of Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence chips are stored in Hong Kong awaiting shipment to mainland China, two people familiar with the matter said, as Beijing withholds approval for large-scale imports despite demand from technology firms.

The size of the stockpile of H200 chips, which has not previously been reported, reflects Beijing's reluctance to increase reliance on US technology. At the same time, Chinese companies need Nvidia's advanced computing power to meet surging AI demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Current Status of Nvidia H200 Chips

China has allowed some of the chips to enter the country in recent months, three people familiar with the matter said. Several major Chinese internet companies have each obtained about 10,000 H200 chips in the past few months, one of the people said.

Three people said small quantities of chips had been shipped via intermediaries and indirect routes without specifying how many.

But Beijing has yet to approve large-volume imports into mainland China, the people said.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did Nvidia or Chinese tech companies Alibaba, ByteDance, DeepSeek and Tencent .

H200 Is Not the Most Advanced but Very Useful

The H200 is not Nvidia's newest AI processor, but it has capabilities that Chinese alternatives have yet to match, making it useful for training AI models particularly when combined with Nvidia's software.

US export controls since 2022 have sought to restrict China's access to advanced Nvidia chips and the equipment needed to make them.

With authorised supply constrained, Chinese buyers have turned to intermediaries and indirect routes, pushing up prices in the unofficial market.

Market Impact and Pricing

An eight-card H200 server was offered for more than 6 million yuan ($900,000) in mainland China by the end of October, about three times its price a year earlier, one person familiar with the matter said. Servers using Nvidia's newer Blackwell chips, which fall under US export controls, were offered for more than 20 million yuan apiece, the person added.

Tension Over Trade and Technology

The H200 chip is caught in tension over trade and technology more broadly between Washington and Beijing.

The United States barred exports of the H200 to China before President Donald Trump's administration gave Nvidia permission last year to sell the chips to approved Chinese customers. The policy shift followed US-China trade negotiations.

Beijing has imposed its own constraints on H200 imports, reflecting concerns about dependence on US technology.

Chinese Government Policies and Approvals

Technology publication, the Information, reported in July that Chinese officials had told companies, including Alibaba, ByteDance and DeepSeek that they could receive permission to buy limited quantities of H200 chips for training AI models. 

It reported that total approvals could amount to fewer than 200,000 chips and that Beijing wanted firms to prioritise Chinese processors for inference  — the task of running AI models.

Reuters reported last month that ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent had ordered more than 3 million Nvidia RTX Pro 5500 graphics cards, a less powerful export-compliant product, with a combined sticker price exceeding $35 billion.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 6.6693 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Eduardo Baptista and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 600,000 H200 chips are stockpiled in Hong Kong due to withheld import approvals from Beijing.
  • Despite U.S. export permissions, China has allowed only small H200 shipments—about 10,000 per major tech firm—while largely blocking large-scale imports.
  • Tight supply has driven unofficial market prices to about three times prior levels and spurred smuggling and indirect routes amid strong AI demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Nvidia AI chips being stockpiled in Hong Kong?
Around 600,000 Nvidia AI chips are stored in Hong Kong awaiting shipment to China, as Beijing withholds import approval despite high demand.
What is significant about the Nvidia H200 AI chip?
Although not Nvidia's newest processor, the H200 offers capabilities unmatched by Chinese alternatives, making it valuable for AI model training.
How have US export controls impacted Nvidia chip imports to China?
US export controls have restricted China's access to advanced Nvidia chips, leading to increased prices and reliance on unofficial distribution routes.
Which Chinese companies have received Nvidia H200 chips?
Major Chinese firms like Alibaba, ByteDance, DeepSeek, and Tencent have obtained small quantities, reportedly about 10,000 chips each in recent months.
Why is Beijing limiting large-scale Nvidia chip imports?
Beijing is limiting imports to avoid overreliance on US technology, while allowing limited, strictly licensed quantities for specific uses.

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