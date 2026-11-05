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AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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AI and Data-Center Stocks Drop Amid Democratic Sweep, Raising Expansion Concerns

Nov 5 (Reuters) - AI and data center-linked stocks slipped in premarket trading on Thursday as Democrats' sweeping US midterm victory raised concerns about potential hurdles to the industry's rapid expansion.

Neocloud stocks, which have become a barometer of investor anxiety over heavy AI spending, fell, with CoreWeave and Nebius down 1.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Investors worry Democratic control of Congress could bring tougher scrutiny of the data-center industry, potentially slowing development at a time when public opposition to new facilities is already mounting.

Around 30% of expected US data center capacity additions in 2028 could be at risk from potential construction pauses, UBS analysts estimated, highlighting the threat to an industry whose growth depends on a rapid buildout of new facilities.

The political uncertainty adds to pressure on the broader AI trade, as investors increasingly question whether the enormous capital spending required to build AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns.

Data-center operators Applied Digital and Cipher Digital fell about 1% each, while IREN dropped 1.5%.

The weakness extended to utilities and equipment suppliers exposed to the buildout. GE Vernova fell 1.2%, while Constellation Energy slipped 0.7%.

Hyperscalers were mixed, with Amazon.com up nearly 1% and Microsoft flat. Chipmakers Nvidia, Intel and Broadcom fell between 0.4% and 1.5%.

Separately, Qualcomm plunged 10.2% after quarterly smartphone-chip sales missed Wall Street estimates.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Neocloud players like CoreWeave and Nebius slipped over investor fears about tougher regulation and rising financing risks (ca.investing.com)
  • UBS warns that about 30% of expected U.S. data‑center capacity additions in 2028—especially in Texas—could face delays due to permitting bottlenecks and grid constraints (finimize.com)
  • Hyperscalers with existing infrastructure, like Amazon and Microsoft, rose as slower new builds could make their assets more valuable, even as utilities and chipmakers slipped (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AI and data center stocks fall after the Democratic sweep?
Investors fear stricter oversight and regulatory hurdles under Democratic control, which could slow data center industry expansion.
Which companies saw notable stock declines?
CoreWeave, Nebius, Applied Digital, Cipher Digital, IREN, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Nvidia, Intel, and Broadcom experienced declines.
How much US data center capacity could be at risk?
UBS analysts estimate that around 30% of expected US data center capacity additions in 2028 may be at risk from construction pauses.
Did any AI or tech stocks rise during this period?
Amazon.com rose nearly 1%, while Microsoft was flat despite market concerns.
What other factors pressured AI-related stocks?
Broader investor skepticism about the capital spending required for AI infrastructure and worries about adequate returns also pressured the sector.

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