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Pound falls to three-month lows as investors fret over rates, oil - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound falls to three-month lows as investors fret over rates, oil

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Pound Hits Three-Month Low on Oil Prices, Rising Yields and Rate Concerns

Market Reactions and Economic Implications

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The pound fell on Thursday to its lowest in three months against the dollar, as another wave of worry about high rates, oil prices and persistent inflation rattled European markets.

Sterling Performance and Investor Sentiment

Sterling fell by as much as 0.5% on the day to a low of $1.3193, breaking the $1.32 mark for the first time since late June. It was last down 0.3% at $1.3225.

Concerns Over Oil Prices and Inflation

Investors are fretting about the long-term impact of oil above $100 a barrel from a protracted Middle East war, along with the higher borrowing costs and inflation that might follow. 

Impact on Energy-Dependent Markets

Markets of those countries more exposed to imported energy, whose finances are already under strain, were hit hard. The FTSE 100 fell as much as 2% before unwinding some of those losses, as British 30-year gilt yields topped 6% for the first time since early 1998, with just four weeks to go until the Autumn Budget.

Government Response and Fiscal Challenges

"Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey already have enough on their plate without a rapid increase in government borrowing costs since they took office. Gilt yields moving at such a pace presents a major challenge for their spending and borrowing plans," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

Political Developments and Future Outlook

Pension Reform and Social Care Funding

In his maiden speech as prime minister at his Labour Party's annual conference earlier this week, Burnham said he would make changes to pensions to fund universal social care, something that could add to Britain's already strained finances.

Debate on UK-EU Relations

He also said he would welcome debate on the UK moving closer to Europe again, something that many said they see as a potential step towards rejoining the European Union. 

Market Perspective on Potential EU Rejoining

"Any move by the UK to rejoin the EU would likely be seen as a positive by the foreign exchange market, having witnessed sterling's crash following the Brexit vote in 2016. Obviously, we are years away from any clarity here, but let's see whether sterling catches a bid into a supposed UK-EU summit due around 20 November," ING strategist Chris Turner said.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling dropped ~0.5% intraday to $1.3193—the weakest since late June—as oil‑driven inflation fears and rate anxiety weighed on sentiment (tradingeconomics.com).
  • UK 30‑year gilt yields climbed above 6%, the highest level since early 1998, escalating government borrowing costs and spotlighting fiscal risks ahead of the October 28 Budget (marketscreener.com).
  • PM Burnham’s social care and pension reforms add fiscal uncertainty; markets await clarity on funding as the Treasury confronts ballooning debt and elevated yield dynamics (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound fall to a three-month low against the dollar?
The pound dropped due to investor concerns about high interest rates, surging oil prices, and persistent inflation in Europe.
How did oil prices affect the UK currency and markets?
Oil above $100 a barrel, partly driven by Middle East tensions, increased worries about inflation and borrowing costs, putting pressure on the pound.
What impact did rising gilt yields have on the UK government?
UK 30-year gilt yields rose above 6%, challenging government spending and borrowing plans due to increased costs.
Who commented on the current financial challenges faced by the UK?
AJ Bell’s investment director Russ Mould highlighted the rapid increase in government borrowing costs as a major challenge.
What is being discussed regarding the UK’s relationship with the EU?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham indicated a willingness to debate moving the UK closer to Europe, sparking speculation about potential EU rejoining.

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