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Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Sterling Rises While Dollar Dips Amid Lower Oil Prices and Bond Yield Swings

Market Movements and Currency Reactions

(Fixes typographical error in headline)

Overview of Recent Currency Trends

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The pound rose on Friday as the dollar dipped on the back of falling oil prices, with Britain's currency set to end the week little changed against the US currency but higher versus the euro.

Currency markets have been roiled over the last two weeks by sharp rises in bond yields around the world, driven by rising energy prices.

Euro's Performance and Bond Yield Impact

The euro has particularly suffered as French bond yields have surged, exacerbated by concerns about the country's budget deficit, while the search for safe havens has boosted the dollar.

Oil Prices and Global Bond Yields

Yet a fall in oil prices helped pull global bond yields away from multi-decade highs and relieved the pressure on currencies, with the dollar dipping.

Sterling and Euro Weekly Performance

Sterling was last up 0.1% at $1.324. It fell to $1.3184 on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, around its lowest since late June.

The pound was little changed against the euro, with the single currency fetching 84.74 pence.

Weekly Gains Against the Euro

Sterling was set for its second weekly gain against the euro, however, after rallying sharply last week and hitting its highest since June 2025 on Wednesday at 84.49 pence per euro.

Oil Market Developments

Brent crude oil was down 1% to $103.30 a barrel after US President Donald Trump said the country will not attack Iran before the US elections next month and said there had been productive talks with Tehran over the war.

Analyst Insights and Future Outlook

ING's Perspective on the Dollar

Investment bank ING said the dollar could remain strong as energy prices support the case for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, keeping other currencies under pressure.

Currency Strategist Commentary

"We don’t see signs of a broader US dollar correction brewing," said Francesco Pesole, currency strategist at ING.

Geopolitical Premium in Oil Prices

"The oil market is reluctant to price out the geopolitical premium that has kept prices above $100 a barrel despite improved Gulf supply."

(Reporting by Harry Robertson;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude fell roughly 1.6% to near $102.6 a barrel on Oct 9 after Trump said the US would not attack Iran and noted productive talks with Tehran, easing supply concerns (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • The dollar softened as lower oil prices helped reduce bond yields, in turn supporting the pound, which was last at about $1.324, having dipped to $1.3184 on Oct 8 (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Against the euro, sterling held around 84.74 pence, marking a second consecutive week of gains, following a recent peak near mid‑2025 levels (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling rise against the dollar?
Sterling rose against the dollar as falling oil prices helped lower global bond yields, reducing pressure on currencies.
How did the euro perform against the pound?
The euro was little changed against the pound but remained weaker overall, with sterling set for its second weekly gain.
What impact did oil prices have on currency markets?
Lower oil prices pulled global bond yields away from highs and contributed to the dollar's dip, affecting currency valuations.
What is the outlook for the US dollar according to ING?
ING noted the dollar could stay strong due to high energy prices, which may prompt further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

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