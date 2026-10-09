GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine expands drone strikes on data centres owned by Russia's Yandex - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukraine expands drone strikes on data centres owned by Russia's Yandex

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ukraine Expands Drone Attacks to Russian Yandex Data Centres, Disrupting AI Operations

Escalation of Drone Strikes on Russian Data Infrastructure

Recent Attacks on Yandex Data Centres

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine struck and partly disabled a data centre operated by Russian technology company Yandex on Friday, a day after it hit a similar but more significant facility, widening the scope of its attacks against Russia after Moscow targeted data hubs inside Ukraine.

Yandex, which is heavily involved in Russia's AI development and is sometimes called Russia's Google, said its data centre in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow had been struck by Ukrainian drones and partly put out of action.

A day earlier, a Ukrainian attack shut down Yandex's major data hub in Sasovo in the Ryazan region, where two of the three supercomputers used to develop the company's AI model are housed. Yandex has said it is assessing the damage from that strike and cannot confirm whether the equipment can be restored.  

Wider Impact of Drone Warfare

Locked in an escalating and deadly war of attrition after more than four years of fighting, both Russia and Ukraine have expanded drone attacks this year on infrastructure targets, from energy facilities and refineries to ports and vessels carrying oil and grain, e-commerce warehouses and, most recently, data centres. 

Consequences for Yandex and Russian Digital Services

Yandex, whose apps have become an indispensable part of many Russians' lives, said the attacks had struck at the core of its operations and that it was trying to keep its services going. 

"Data centers are the iron heart of Yandex. Their operation is critical for services that have become part of people’s everyday lives. Millions of users check traffic and plan routes, listen to music, watch movies, order groceries and get answers to their questions," it said in a statement. 

"Our technology helps hundreds of thousands of companies run their businesses. They use it to take orders, serve customers and work with partners," it said.

Yandex shares were the biggest faller on the Moscow exchange, down 3.75%.

Business Risks and Service Disruptions

"The risks involve not only the potential temporary unavailability of Yandex services and lost revenue in specific segments but also the company's extensive base of B2B clients," said Maryana Lazaricheva, head of equity research at T-Investments.

She said the company could redistribute some of the load to its other data centres. "However, if the chain of attacks continues, this possibility vanishes, which could lead to even more severe consequences."

The full scale of the disruption caused by the attacks was not immediately clear, although messages appeared on at least one Yandex app warning of potential problems in its operation.  

Yandex said it was working around the clock to try to restore services which had been disrupted.   

"Right now this is our most important task, but unfortunately it is not an easy one," it said in the same statement. 

Tit-for-Tat Strikes and Broader Conflict

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Data Centres

TIT-FOR-TAT STRIKES

Russia has struck Ukrainian data centres and telecommunications infrastructure over the past month, including targets in central Kyiv.

"We always respond in mirror-like fashion," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. "You all know, they have been hitting and continue to hit our data centres. We  are responding. I can't share all the details."   

Previous Targets and Ongoing Risks

Ukraine has previously targeted the warehouses of specific companies inside Russia which it deems central to Russia's economy, including e-commerce giants Wildberries and Ozon, which then prompted Russia to strike their Ukrainian equivalents.

Yandex operates five data centres, two of which have already been hit. Two of the other three are in the Moscow region, and another is in the Vladimir region, according to publicly available information.  

Yandex said in 2021 that the Sasovo data hub, which was struck on Thursday, hosted two of its three supercomputers built around Nvidia A100 chips, which it uses to train its YandexGPT large AI model. Yandex has declined to say whether the supercomputers were affected by the attack.

Multiple online services in Russia reported technical issues on Thursday, including real estate aggregator Cian, a book portal called Litmarket, and the websites of Russian Railways and professional football club Spartak Moscow.

Economic and Social Impact

Previous Ukrainian attacks on Russia have led to fuel shortages and queues at petrol stations, losses for tens of thousands of small businesses involved in e-commerce, and higher inflation as rising fuel costs feed through to consumer prices.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian data centres have forced some of them to suspend operations after sustaining damage, while 100,000 households suffered temporary internet outages after one attack.

Ukraine's digital minister told Reuters last month that the country was moving digital infrastructure underground in response to Russian attacks.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • On Oct 8, 2026, Ukrainian drones hit Yandex’s Sasovo data center in Ryazan region, triggering a fire and full operational shutdown; the site housed two of Yandex’s supercomputers critical for AI development (meduza.io)
  • On Oct 9, 2026, Ukraine struck a second Yandex facility in Kaluga region, disabling several modules and injuring nine individuals according to local authorities (themoscowtimes.com)
  • These strikes mark Ukraine’s widening campaign targeting Russian digital infrastructure in retaliation for Russia’s recent assaults on Ukrainian data centers and telecom hubs (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Yandex data centres were struck by Ukrainian drones?
The data centres in the Kaluga and Sasovo (Ryazan) regions were hit by Ukrainian drone strikes.
How have the drone strikes affected Yandex operations?
The strikes partly disabled data centres, impacting AI development and disrupting key services used by millions.
What effect did the attacks have on Yandex’s share price?
Yandex shares fell by 3.75% following news of the attacks.
How is Yandex responding to the data centre disruptions?
Yandex is working around the clock to restore disrupted services and redistribute load to functioning centres.
Why is Ukraine targeting Russian data centres?
Ukraine is expanding infrastructure attacks in response to similar Russian strikes on Ukrainian data and telecom hubs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IKEA's Danish stores could become shelters as Europe boosts preparedness

IKEA's Danish stores could become shelters as Europe boosts preparedness

Image for Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds

Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds

Image for Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted

Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted

Image for Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft

Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft

Image for London court quashes rate-rigging conviction of ex-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar

London court quashes rate-rigging conviction of ex-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar

Image for UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease

UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU aviation agency widens Saudi airspace alert, citing growing risk from Houthi strikes
EU aviation agency widens Saudi airspace alert, citing growing risk from Houthi strikes
Image for Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more
Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more
Image for Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround
Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround
Image for French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win
French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win
Image for Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia
Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia
Image for London stocks set for weekly gains as oil, gilt yields retreat
London stocks set for weekly gains as oil, gilt yields retreat
Image for International Travel Insurance: Benefits, Coverage & Claim Process Explained
International Travel Insurance: Benefits, Coverage & Claim Process Explained
Image for Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices
Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices
Image for Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit
Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit
Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September
Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September
Image for How Credit Score Changes Can Affect Your Future Personal Loan Options
How Credit Score Changes Can Affect Your Future Personal Loan Options
Image for Founder of Russian war blog Rybar arrested in Montenegro
Founder of Russian war blog Rybar arrested in Montenegro
View All Finance Posts