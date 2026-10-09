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Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Money Market Funds Attract Massive Inflows as Bond Selloff Bites Investors

Global Investment Trends Amid Bond Market Volatility

Money Market Funds See Record Inflows

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Global money market funds drew strong inflows in the week ended October 7 as a global bond selloff, concerns over government debt levels in parts of Europe and lingering inflation fears pushed investors toward safer assets.

Investors bought global money market funds of a net $153.81 billion during the week, registering their largest weekly net purchase since May 6, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Bond Market Developments

European Bond Pressures

French bonds came under selling pressure last week, pushing the 10-year yield to a 24-year high of 4.994%, amid concerns over the country's wide budget deficit exceeding 5% of GDP and a potentially divisive presidential election next year.

US Treasury Yields Rise

The US 10-year Treasury yield also climbed to a 24-1/2-year high of 5.3645% on Wednesday, as higher oil prices raised fears that inflation could prove more persistent than expected.

Equity Fund Flows

Global and Regional Equity Trends

Investors, meanwhile, made net purchases of $560 million in global equity funds — the smallest weekly inflow in three weeks.

European equity funds attracted $6.19 billion, their largest weekly inflow in four weeks. Investors also added a net $6.16 billion to Asian equity funds, but withdrew $5.11 billion from U.S. funds.

Sectoral Fund Movements

Among sectoral funds, technology, utilities and industrials recorded notable inflows of $5.37 billion, $1.10 billion and $1.03 billion, respectively. Financial sector funds, however, saw weekly outflows of $3.47 billion.

Bond Fund Inflows

Short-Term and Government Bonds

Global bond funds drew $26.03 billion in the week, their largest weekly inflow since July 8.

Short-term bond funds gained $9.36 billion, marking their largest weekly inflow in three months. Government bond funds and loan participation funds also recorded notable inflows of $4.65 billion and $1.89 billion, respectively.

Commodity and Emerging Market Funds

Commodity Fund Trends

Among commodity funds, gold and other precious metals funds recorded a fourth consecutive week of net purchases, totalling $1.41 billion. Investors also bought $269 million worth of energy funds.

Emerging Market Fund Flows

In emerging markets, bond funds attracted $1.48 billion in weekly inflows, broadly reversing the prior week's $1.86 billion in outflows. Equity funds, however, recorded a fifth consecutive weekly outflow of $752 million, according to data covering 27,895 funds.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Money market funds drew their largest weekly inflow ($153.8B) since May 6, as bond sell‑offs and fiscal concerns pushed investors toward safety.
  • French 10‑year yields neared 5%, highest since 2002, amid concerns over its debt and upcoming election; U.S. 10‑year Treasury hit 24‑year highs above 5.36%.
  • Global equity and bond funds also saw inflows—European equities led, U.S. equities saw outflows; gold funds continued to attract cautious investment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did money market funds see massive inflows last week?
Money market funds attracted inflows as investors sought safe assets amid a global bond selloff, government debt concerns, and inflation fears.
How much money flowed into global money market funds?
Global money market funds received a net $153.81 billion during the week ending October 7.
Which regions saw notable equity fund flows?
European and Asian equity funds saw strong inflows, while US funds experienced withdrawals.
What drove the global bond selloff?
Concerns over government debt in Europe, higher yields, and persistent inflation contributed to the bond selloff.
How did commodity funds perform during the period?
Gold and precious metals funds recorded their fourth consecutive week of net purchases, totaling $1.41 billion.

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