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Finance

Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics Conflict

Ukraine Hits Three Missile Production Facilities in Russia Overnight

Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian Missile Infrastructure

KYIV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said it hit three facilities involved in missile production across Russia overnight, including a factory in Tver region making missile components and a centre for disassembling intercontinental ballistic missiles in Nizhny Novgorod region.

Details of the Strikes

Targets in Tver and Nizhny Novgorod Regions

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's General Staff said the Russian facility for "liquidation of intercontinental ballistic missiles" was hit to degrade Russia's ability to source explosives and rocket fuel.

Methods and Means of Attack

Ukraine has been hitting Russian oil refining and military production facilities with a growing fleet of domestically produced drones, and sometimes with missiles.

Russian Response and Damage Assessment

Casualties and Infrastructure Impact

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod region said that one serviceman was killed repelling the attack and drone debris caused "minimal" damage to infrastructure.

Incident in Tver Region

Fire at Redkino Plant

The governor of Tver region said on Friday morning a drone attack had caused a fire at a plant in Redkino, but that it was extinguished.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine targeted strategic missile-industrial infrastructure deep inside Russia, aiming to disrupt ICBM-related capabilities.
  • The strikes reflect Kyiv’s expanding use of domestically produced drones and missiles to degrade Russian military production and logistics.
  • Though a serviceman was killed repelling the attack in Nizhny Novgorod, reported damage was limited, underlining both the tactical impact and defensive resilience in such rear areas.

Frequently Asked Questions

What facilities in Russia did Ukraine's military claim to hit?
The Ukrainian military claims it hit three facilities involved in missile production, including a factory in Tver and an intercontinental ballistic missile disassembly center in Nizhny Novgorod.
What was the purpose of targeting the missile disassembly facility?
According to Ukraine's General Staff, the facility was targeted to degrade Russia's ability to source explosives and rocket fuel.
Were there any casualties reported in the attacks?
The governor of Nizhny Novgorod reported one serviceman killed while repelling the attack, with minimal infrastructure damage.
What methods has Ukraine used to target Russian facilities?
Ukraine has used domestically produced drones, and sometimes missiles, to hit Russian oil refining and military production facilities.

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