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Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Avolon Expands Fleet with Major Boeing and Airbus Jet Orders

Overview of Avolon's New Aircraft Orders

Details of the Boeing and Airbus Agreements

DUBLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Global leasing giant Avolon said on Friday it had agreed to order 140 aircraft from Boeing and 110 from Airbus, with an option to buy a further 100 jets from the European planemaker.

Breakdown of Aircraft Types Ordered

Dublin-based Avolon, a subsidiary of China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, said the order comprised of 140 Boeing 737 MAX jets, 75 Airbus A320neo planes and 35 A330neos, with options for a further 100 unspecified Airbus aircraft.

Current and Future Fleet Size

The orders bring the total number of aircraft the world's third-largest aircraft lessor has on order to 749 aircraft, on top of the 561 it currently owns.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The order includes 140 Boeing 737 MAX jets and 110 Airbus planes (75 A320neo and 35 A330neo), with an option for 100 additional Airbus aircraft.
  • With this latest deal, Avolon’s outstanding orders reach 749 aircraft, significantly expanding its future fleet.
  • Avolon, backed by China’s Bohai Leasing, continues to bolster its position as a top global aircraft lessor amid strong leasing demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many aircraft did Avolon order from Boeing and Airbus?
Avolon ordered 140 aircraft from Boeing and 110 from Airbus, totaling 250 jets.
What type of Boeing and Airbus jets are included in the Avolon order?
The order includes 140 Boeing 737 MAX, 75 Airbus A320neo, and 35 Airbus A330neo jets.
Does Avolon have options to purchase additional aircraft?
Yes, Avolon has options to buy a further 100 unspecified Airbus aircraft.
What is the total number of aircraft Avolon now has on order?
With this order, Avolon now has 749 aircraft on order.
Who owns Avolon?
Avolon is a subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, a Chinese company.

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