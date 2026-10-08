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Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Starbucks has explored Chipotle takeover, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Starbucks Considered Chipotle Takeover to Boost Global Expansion

Starbucks' Strategic Move and Market Impact

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Starbucks explored a takeover of Chipotle Mexican Grill, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, in a move that would reunite Chief Executive Brian Niccol with the burrito chain he led before joining the coffee giant two year ago.

The coffee chain has worked with advisers in recent months on a takeover proposal for Chipotle, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Company Responses and Market Reactions

Starbucks and Chipotle did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Chipotle, which has a market capitalization of nearly $39 billion, were up about 6% on Thursday, while those of Starbucks were down about 3%. Starbucks is worth about $107 billion, according to LSEG data.

Chipotle's Financial Challenges

The burrito chain has been contending with softer traffic as consumers pull back on discretionary spending, while higher food and labor costs have pressured margins across the industry. Its shares are down about 17% so far this year.

Potential Benefits of a Deal

A potential deal could also accelerate Chipotle's international expansion, analysts said.

Leveraging Starbucks' Global Presence

"What I like about this potential is the opportunity CEO Brian Niccol would have to leverage Starbucks' licensed partnerships in Europe to expand Chipotle more aggressively," Jim Sanderson, analyst at Northcoast Research said.

Current Global Footprint

As of the end of last year, Chipotle had nearly 4,000 restaurants in the US and about 100 international Chipotle restaurants. Meanwhile Starbucks has roughly 40,000 stores globally with roughly 18,000 in North America.

Leadership and Transformation

Niccol joined Starbucks in 2024 after spending six years at Chipotle, where he was credited with overseeing a turnaround after the company's food-safety crises and expanding its digital business, helping drive years of strong sales growth.

He was brought in to Starbucks to turn around the business and in the last two years has aimed to improve customer experience through a simplified menu and shortened wait times, fueling four straight quarters of comparable sales growth.

Ongoing Transformation Efforts

"We have more work to do," Niccol said in July after the company raised its annual sales and profit forecasts.

Analyst Perspectives

"The timing of this would be a little weird, given that Starbucks is in the middle of their transformation and hasn't yet shown the margin improvement investors are probably hoping for. Instead of jump-starting the transformation, at first blush, this seems more like jumping the shark instead," said Brian Jacobsen, Chief Economic Strategist, Annex Wealth Management.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Starbucks engaged advisers in recent months regarding a possible takeover of Chipotle, per Financial Times report, potentially the largest restaurant-sector deal ever (reddit.com).
  • The move would reunite CEO Brian Niccol—who led Chipotle from 2018–2024 before becoming Starbucks CEO in September 2024—with his former company (investor.starbucks.com).
  • Chipotle’s market cap is near $39 billion; Starbucks stands at about $107 billion, making the acquisition a sizable but feasible undertaking (reddit.com).
  • The news boosted Chipotle’s stock by ~6% while Starbucks shares fell ~3%, reflecting mixed investor sentiment (reddit.com).
  • Analysts highlight Starbucks’ global licensed partnerships—especially in Europe—as a potential avenue to fast‑track Chipotle’s international expansion (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Starbucks consider acquiring Chipotle?
Yes, Starbucks explored a takeover of Chipotle Mexican Grill, according to a Financial Times report.
Why is the potential Starbucks-Chipotle deal significant?
The deal could accelerate Chipotle's international expansion by leveraging Starbucks' global presence.
Who is Brian Niccol and why is he important in this news?
Brian Niccol is Starbucks' CEO and the former CEO of Chipotle, potentially uniting him again with his previous company.
How did the market react to the takeover news?
Chipotle shares rose about 6% while Starbucks shares dropped around 3% following the news.
What challenges has Chipotle been facing recently?
Chipotle has seen softer traffic and pressure on margins due to higher food and labor costs.

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