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US-based Kalitta Air orders Airbus freighter jets, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US-based Kalitta Air orders Airbus freighter jets, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Kalitta Air Orders Eight Airbus A350F Freighters in Major Fleet Expansion

Kalitta Air's Strategic Fleet Expansion and Industry Impact

By Tim Hepher, Dan Catchpole and Allison Lampert

Overview of the Airbus A350F Order

Oct 9 (Reuters) - US military and commercial freight contractor Kalitta Air has ordered eight Airbus A350F freighters as it looks beyond long-time supplier Boeing to tap European capacity for the first time, three people familiar with the order said.

Airbus, which declined to comment on any commercial discussions, posted the deal as a firm contract in a recent orders update without identifying the buyer, the people said.

Kalitta Air's Official Position

Michigan-based Kalitta Air said it was evaluating the jet but had yet to make a decision.

"Kalitta Air is evaluating the Airbus A350F platform as part of our long-term fleet planning," an airline spokesperson said.

"At this time, we remain in the evaluation phase and have no aircraft order to announce."

Background on Kalitta Air

Company History

Founded in 2000 by drag-racing legend Conrad "Connie" Kalitta, the airline traces its roots to a business he set up in 1967 to transport car parts in his own self-piloted Cessna.

Current Fleet and Operations

It now has a fleet of more than two dozen Boeing 747 and 777 freighters working scheduled and one-off cargo charter flights for customers including the Pentagon and US Postal Service.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

Boeing vs. Airbus in the Freighter Market

Long dominated by Boeing, the market for air freighters is heating up after Airbus launched the A350F to challenge the out-of-production Boeing 747 and two versions of the Boeing 777.

Order Secrecy and Industry Practices

Airbus data shows an order for eight freighters on August 31 without identifying the buyer. That is a common practice whenever airlines want to shield their expansion plans from rivals for as long as possible.

Negotiation Strategies and Labor Relations

One of the people said an airline's decision to expand its fleet could typically be used as a bargaining chip in pilot negotiations, meaning there was no incentive to make it public.

A spokesperson for the Air Line Pilots Association, which represents Kalitta Air pilots, said its members had been in negotiations with the carrier's management since late 2024.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Dan Catchpole and Allison Lampert; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Kalitta Air is exploring Airbus A350F to diversify its fleet away from Boeing, with Airbus listing a firm order for eight A350F in August without naming the customer, believed to be Kalitta.
  • Kalitta Air currently operates a substantial fleet of Boeing 747 and 777 freighters and is in an evaluation phase with Airbus, as per spokesperson, emphasizing strategic fleet planning.
  • This potential order signals growing competition in the freighter market, as Airbus pushes the A350F against Boeing’s aging models and supports airline bargaining positions amid pilot negotiations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Airbus A350F freighters has Kalitta Air reportedly ordered?
Kalitta Air has reportedly ordered eight Airbus A350F freighters.
Is Kalitta Air confirming the Airbus A350F order?
Kalitta Air states it is evaluating the Airbus A350F platform but has not officially confirmed any order.
What aircraft does Kalitta Air currently operate?
Kalitta Air operates more than two dozen Boeing 747 and 777 freighters.
Why might airlines keep new aircraft orders undisclosed?
Airlines may keep new orders undisclosed to shield expansion plans from rivals and use orders as bargaining chips in pilot negotiations.

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