GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
London court quashes rate-rigging conviction of ex-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

London court quashes rate-rigging conviction of ex-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Legal Markets

London Court Overturns Rate-Rigging Conviction of Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Christian Bittar

Background and Details of the Case

Christian Bittar's Conviction and Sentence

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Christian Bittar, a former star Deutsche Bank trader jailed in Britain for conspiring to rig benchmark interest rates, won an appeal to clear his name on Friday despite pleading guilty eight years ago.

Bittar was sentenced to five years and four months after pleading guilty in 2018 to rigging Euribor, the Euro interbank offered rate, which helps determine rates on trillions of dollars of financial contracts and loans worldwide.

Appeal and Overturning of Conviction

But London's Court of Appeal on Friday quashed the conviction, saying it would publish its reasons later.

Context: Related Appeals and Legal Developments

Bittar brought his appeal after senior judges on Wednesday overturned the convictions of five former Barclays traders, further unspooling some of the UK Serious Fraud Office's most high-profile prosecutions.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Christian Bittar’s 2018 guilty‑plea conviction for Euribor manipulation has been quashed by the Court of Appeal, following judicial misdirections found in earlier rate‑rigging trials (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Recent Court of Appeal rulings, including quashed convictions of five ex‑Barclays traders, stem from the UK Supreme Court’s July 23 2025 decision that jury instructions were legally flawed in LIBOR/EURIBOR cases (lexisnexis.co.uk).
  • The Serious Fraud Office had not opposed appeals for Barclays traders but is contesting Bittar’s appeal, maintaining his original conviction is safe—though the Court of Appeal has nonetheless overturned it (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Christian Bittar?
Christian Bittar is a former star trader at Deutsche Bank who was previously convicted for conspiring to rig benchmark interest rates.
What was Christian Bittar convicted of?
He was convicted in 2018 of rigging Euribor, a key benchmark interest rate, after pleading guilty.
What happened to Bittar's conviction in 2024?
A London court quashed Bittar's rate-rigging conviction in 2024, clearing his name.
Why was Bittar's conviction overturned?
The court quashed his conviction, stating reasons would be published later.
Which other traders had convictions overturned recently?
Senior judges recently overturned the convictions of five former Barclays traders.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease

UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease

Image for Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround

Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround

Image for French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win

French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win

Image for Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia

Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia

Image for London stocks set for weekly gains as oil, gilt yields retreat

London stocks set for weekly gains as oil, gilt yields retreat

Image for Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices

Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU aviation agency widens Saudi airspace alert, citing growing risk from Houthi strikes
EU aviation agency widens Saudi airspace alert, citing growing risk from Houthi strikes
Image for Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more
Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more
Image for IKEA's Danish stores could become shelters as Europe boosts preparedness
IKEA's Danish stores could become shelters as Europe boosts preparedness
Image for Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds
Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds
Image for Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted
Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted
Image for Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft
Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft
Image for International Travel Insurance: Benefits, Coverage & Claim Process Explained
International Travel Insurance: Benefits, Coverage & Claim Process Explained
Image for Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit
Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit
Image for Ukraine expands drone strikes on data centres owned by Russia's Yandex
Ukraine expands drone strikes on data centres owned by Russia's Yandex
Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September
Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September
Image for How Credit Score Changes Can Affect Your Future Personal Loan Options
How Credit Score Changes Can Affect Your Future Personal Loan Options
Image for Founder of Russian war blog Rybar arrested in Montenegro
Founder of Russian war blog Rybar arrested in Montenegro
View All Finance Posts