GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
IKEA's Danish stores could become shelters as Europe boosts preparedness - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

IKEA's Danish stores could become shelters as Europe boosts preparedness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Preparedness European Security

IKEA’s Danish Stores May Serve as Emergency Shelters Amid European Crisis

By Soren Jeppesen and Agnieszka Olenska

How IKEA and Other Businesses Are Preparing for Emergencies in Europe

Repurposing Retail Spaces for Crisis Response

COPENHAGEN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - In the bedding department of Denmark's largest IKEA store, security chief Torben Mortensen walks past rows of display beds and describes a use for them far removed from retail: emergency shelter.

If a blackout, flood or attack on critical infrastructure struck, IKEA could turn its stores into emergency shelters or even temporary hospitals. Restaurants could provide meals, generators could keep the buildings running and extra beds could be assembled from flat packs pulled from warehouse shelves.

Changing Security Strategies in Europe

The idea reflects a broader shift in how Europe is thinking about security, with governments increasingly looking beyond armed forces and emergency services to businesses that can help keep societies functioning during a crisis.

A wave of suspected sabotage, cyber attacks and other incidents that European officials have linked to Russian hybrid warfare has added urgency to those efforts. Denmark's intelligence service has warned Russia is likely to intensify such activities against NATO countries and other Western states in the coming months, an accusation Moscow denies.

"We want to be the good neighbour. We want to be the company that can support society in case of a crisis," Mortensen said.

Public-Private Partnerships for Preparedness

The European Union is encouraging member states to work more closely with businesses as part of its Preparedness Union Strategy, launched in March 2025.

IKEA is part of Denmark's Corporate Coalition for Crisis Preparedness, a network that catalogues what private firms can provide in an emergency, from beds and food supplies to trucks and specialist staff.

"IKEA is a very good example because nobody would put them naturally on a list of crisis resources ... An IKEA store has space, goods, food facilities, and generators," said Maja Broloes, CEO of the network.

Real-World Examples of IKEA’s Crisis Response

The concept is not purely theoretical. During deadly floods in Valencia, Spain, in October 2024, IKEA turned one of its stores into a shelter for more than 600 people.

The retailer said it did not have a global preparedness programme and that such arrangements were managed country by country.

Business as Backup: The Role of the Private Sector

BUSINESS AS BACKUP

Other Danish retailers are also preparing for emergencies. Salling Group, Denmark's largest supermarket operator, is opening the first of 51 stores designed to operate for up to 48 hours without electricity or internet access.

The trend extends beyond Denmark.

International Approaches to Crisis Preparedness

Estonia requires 300 companies by law to maintain critical services during a crisis, while Finland has a network of authorities, NGOs and companies responsible for supply security. In Poland, some companies are required by law to let the armed forces use their vehicles, machinery and property in a crisis.

The Danish network includes more than 200 companies employing more than 300,000 people, from retailers and construction groups to telecoms providers.

"If a crisis hits, the authorities will have one place to ask, and we find companies that can help," Broloes said.

She said a state-backed compensation scheme was being established, with reimbursement determined on a case-by-case basis.

The voluntary network has taken part in preparedness exercises with government authorities but has yet to face a major real-world emergency. 

Lessons from Past Incidents

Still, there has already been a glimpse of how a Danish IKEA store might function as a shelter.

In December 2021, a snowstorm trapped six customers and about two dozen employees overnight at an IKEA store in Aalborg, forcing them to sleep in the display beds.

By the next morning, staff had changed the sheets and reopened the store to shoppers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, Agnieszka Olenska and Tom Little in Copenhagen. Additional reporting by Greta Fondahn in Stokholm. Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • IKEA could transform its Danish outlets into crisis shelters or makeshift hospitals leveraging in-store beds, restaurants, and generators.
  • The EU’s Preparedness Union Strategy (launched March 26, 2025) encourages public–private cooperation for societal resilience.
  • Denmark’s 'Virksomhedsberedskabet' coalition now includes nearly 200 companies (300,000 employees) ready to support emergency preparedness.
  • Salling Group is converting 51 stores (pilot stage started in June 2026) to operate 48+ hours offline with power, logistics, and payments secured.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might IKEA's Danish stores become emergency shelters?
IKEA's Danish stores could serve as emergency shelters during crises, providing beds, food, and facilities to support society when infrastructure is disrupted.
What prompted the move to use businesses like IKEA in crisis preparedness?
A rise in suspected sabotage and hybrid warfare threats in Europe led governments to involve businesses in crisis response to maintain societal functions.
Is IKEA's crisis preparedness initiative global?
No, IKEA's preparedness initiatives are managed country by country, not through a global program.
Has IKEA in Denmark previously used stores as emergency shelters?
Yes, during a 2021 snowstorm, an IKEA in Aalborg housed customers and staff overnight, serving as a real-life example of its shelter potential.
What is the Corporate Coalition for Crisis Preparedness?
It's a Danish network cataloguing private sector resources for emergencies, enabling the government to quickly access beds, food, transport, and other crucial supplies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted

Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted

Image for Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft

Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft

Image for London court quashes rate-rigging conviction of ex-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar

London court quashes rate-rigging conviction of ex-Deutsche Bank trader Bittar

Image for UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease

UK's Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor benefits from £302,000 compensation on his mansion lease

Image for Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround

Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround

Image for French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win

French student protesters vow to keep up their fight after scoring first win

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU aviation agency widens Saudi airspace alert, citing growing risk from Houthi strikes
EU aviation agency widens Saudi airspace alert, citing growing risk from Houthi strikes
Image for Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more
Lessor Avolon orders 250 Boeing, Airbus jets with option for 100 more
Image for Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds
Oil eases, bringing some respite to stocks and battered bonds
Image for Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia
Ukraine's military says it hit three missile facilities in Russia
Image for London stocks set for weekly gains as oil, gilt yields retreat
London stocks set for weekly gains as oil, gilt yields retreat
Image for International Travel Insurance: Benefits, Coverage & Claim Process Explained
International Travel Insurance: Benefits, Coverage & Claim Process Explained
Image for Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices
Sterling ticks higher as dollar dips on lower oil prices
Image for Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit
Money market funds attract massive inflows as bond selloff bit
Image for Ukraine expands drone strikes on data centres owned by Russia's Yandex
Ukraine expands drone strikes on data centres owned by Russia's Yandex
Image for Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September
Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September
Image for How Credit Score Changes Can Affect Your Future Personal Loan Options
How Credit Score Changes Can Affect Your Future Personal Loan Options
Image for Founder of Russian war blog Rybar arrested in Montenegro
Founder of Russian war blog Rybar arrested in Montenegro
View All Finance Posts