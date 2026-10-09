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Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Enzo Maresca Rejects Claims Manchester City Titles Are Tainted After Breaches

Enzo Maresca Defends Manchester City's Integrity Amid Financial Rule Breach Allegations

By Lori Ewing

Maresca's Response to Title Tainting Allegations

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Enzo Maresca mounted an emphatic defence of Manchester City's achievements on Friday, rejecting any suggestion their titles were tainted and insisting the threat of sanctions over financial-rule breaches would not have deterred him from taking the job.

Maresca, who was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff when City won the treble in 2022-23, was peppered with questions about the case for almost the entirety of his press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

It is the league leaders' first game ‌since being found guilty of more than 100 serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. City have denied all wrongdoing and are appealing.

Maresca Reflects on City's Achievements

"The last time I was here was the treble season (2022-23)," he added. "I know the effort from the players, from the club, from the manager in that time, that was Pep. So I know exactly the effort that the club put to achieve that kind of target. So I don't have any doubt about that."

Asked directly whether those achievements felt tainted, the Italian replied: "Absolutely not."

Faith in Manchester City's Ownership

The Italian, who was hired to replace Guardiola in June, also repeatedly stressed his faith in City's ownership, and said the topic of the club's charges was never raised during his managerial contract negotiations.

"I trust the club because I trust the people. So that is why I joined the club," Maresca said. "And then there is not another club where I would like to be. So I'm very happy to be here, I'm very proud since day one."

Maresca Backs City Despite Uncertainty

MARESCA BACKS CITY

Would Maresca Still Take the Job?

Maresca said he would "absolutely" still have taken the job had he known exactly what lay ahead, and turned the tables several times when the prospect of City losing their appeal was raised.

"But what will we do if Manchester City win?" he said.

Guardiola's Previous Comments and Maresca's Stance

Guardiola famously commented in May 2022 that he would walk away from the club if he discovered they had lied to him.

Maresca was asked if he felt the same.

"I would like to speak about this situation when we win the appeal," he said. "Now is no sense to speak about anything because I don't have many information, but I understand the reason why most of you are here, because most of you want to hear something. But no."

Maresca's Future at City Amid Potential Sanctions

Guardiola had also joked about coaching City in League One after the Premier League's 115 financial allegations were levelled against the club in 2023.

Asked if he would remain City's manager regardless of any potential sanctions, Maresca lightened the mood by pointing to his record at Leicester City.

"I won the Championship with Leicester, so if we go down to League One, we will see," he said.

After nearly 15 minutes dominated by the case, Maresca greeted the first question about football, concerning Erling Haaland's fitness following the international break, with a smile: "Finally."

Security Concerns Ahead of Anfield Clash

ANFIELD SECURITY CONCERNS

Preparations for Liverpool vs Manchester City

City now turn their attention to Liverpool and a trip to Anfield.

Merseyside police have said an appropriate policing operation will be in place with security under scrutiny amid concerns City's team bus could be targeted.

A social media post promoting a "Bus greeting" has urged Liverpool supporters to gather near the stadium several hours before kickoff with flags, banners, pyrotechnics and flares.

Maresca's Thoughts on Security and Atmosphere

"I'm always concerned (ahead of games), not just Liverpool, I will also be concerned about Ipswich," Maresca said. "I know that Anfield is a nice pitch, probably will be even more warm in terms of environment, but the reason I decide to become manager is for this kind of game."

City's team bus was struck by bottles, cans and flares before a Champions League match at Anfield in 2018 and was damaged badly enough that a replacement was required for the journey back to Manchester.

(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Maresca asserted that City’s titles—including the 2022‑23 treble—are not tainted despite the independent commission’s guilty verdict on more than 100 financial breaches (cbssports.com).
  • He emphasized his complete trust in the club’s owners and said the subject of the charges never affected his decision to join, stating he would’ve accepted the job regardless (independent.co.uk).
  • City has appealed the ruling after being found guilty of dozens to over a hundred breaches—accused of inflating revenues by hundreds of millions via sham sponsorships between 2009‑10 and 2017‑18—and could face sanctions ranging from fines to points deductions or relegation (premierleague.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Enzo Maresca believe Manchester City's titles were tainted by financial rule breaches?
No, Enzo Maresca stated he had no doubt about the legitimacy of Manchester City’s titles and rejected any suggestion they were tainted.
Would Maresca have taken the manager job knowing about the financial breaches?
Yes, Maresca said he would have absolutely still taken the job regardless of the financial-rule breach allegations.
What is Manchester City’s response to allegations of financial breaches?
Manchester City have denied all wrongdoing, are appealing the verdict, and maintain their achievements are valid.
What were Maresca's comments regarding potential sanctions or relegation?
Maresca joked about his success in lower leagues and indicated he would still be proud to manage the club, regardless of potential sanctions.
What security concerns are there for City's game at Anfield?
Heightened security is in place due to concerns over possible targeting of City's team bus, following previous incidents at Anfield.

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