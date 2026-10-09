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Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla's China-made EV sales quicken in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Tesla Sees 5% Yearly Growth in September China-Made EV Sales, Led by Model 3 & Y

September Sales Performance and Market Overview

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose 5% from a year earlier in September, picking up from a 3.6% increase in August, as the company's sales rebound in Europe continued.

Shanghai Factory Output and Export Destinations

Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built in its Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada, increased to 95,366 units from 90,812 the year before, notching the 11th consecutive month of annual gains, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday.

European Market Recovery

• Tesla's new car registrations rose across several European markets last month, extending the US automaker's recovery in regional sales

Quarterly Sales Analysis

• Its third-quarter sales of Shanghai-built EVs logged annual growth of 13.7%, according to Reuters calculations based on CPCA numbers. Globally, the automaker's deliveries dropped 2.1% year-on-year against an all-time high in the third quarter of 2025

Forecasts and Growth Outlook

• Tesla's third-quarter global deliveries beat forecasts, keeping it on track to return to full-year growth after two years of declines

Competitive Strategies in China

• In China, Tesla is offering final-payment discounts of 7,000 yuan ($1,044) on selected Model Y variants and 5,000 yuan across all Model 3 variants through the end of October, as competition in the world's largest auto market remains intense

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.7019 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Liz Lee; Editing by Joe Bavier and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • September China-made EV sales climbed 5% year-on-year—95,366 units vs. 90,812 the year before—marking the 11th straight month of growth, per CPCA data.
  • Exports of Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y helped fuel a rebound, especially in Europe, where registrations surged across major markets.
  • Q3 sales from the Shanghai factory rose roughly 13.7% year-on-year, exceeding forecasts, though Tesla’s global deliveries still edged down ~2.1% versus a record Q3 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla's China-made EV sales increase in September?
Tesla's China-made electric vehicle sales rose 5% compared to the same month last year.
Which Tesla models contributed most to the increase in China-made sales?
The Model 3 and Model Y, both produced at Tesla's Shanghai factory, were the primary contributors.
How did Tesla's third-quarter Shanghai-built EV sales perform?
Tesla's third-quarter sales of Shanghai-built EVs showed an annual growth of 13.7%.
What discounts is Tesla offering in China?
Tesla is offering final-payment discounts of 7,000 yuan on selected Model Y variants and 5,000 yuan across all Model 3 variants until the end of October.
How are Tesla's global deliveries trending?
Globally, Tesla's deliveries dropped 2.1% year-on-year in Q3 2025 but still beat forecasts, keeping it on track for full-year growth.

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