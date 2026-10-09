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US, European telecom stocks slide as SpaceX spectrum deal rattles sector - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US, European telecom stocks slide as SpaceX spectrum deal rattles sector

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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SpaceX Spectrum Deal Rattles US, European Telecom Stocks Amid Rising Competition

Impact of SpaceX Spectrum Acquisition on Telecom Markets

Oct 9 (Reuters) - US and European telecom stocks tumbled on Friday after SpaceX's acquisition of low-band spectrum heightened concerns over growing competition from satellite-based mobile services.

Stock Market Reaction

T-Mobile US, Verizon and AT&T fell between 5% and 6% in premarket trading, while the STOXX Europe 600 Telecommunications index dropped 3.3% to its lowest level since February. 

European Telecom Losses

Deutsche Telekom, Europe's largest telecom operator by market value, fell 8%, while Britain's Vodafone dropped 4.5%, France's Orange lost 3.4% and Spain's Telefonica slipped 3.3%.

Details of the SpaceX-Grain Management Deal

The slide came after reports that SpaceX had agreed to acquire private-equity firm Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio in a deal valued at about $8 billion, bolstering the company's ambitions in satellite-to-cellular connectivity.

Analyst Insights

"We believe the Grain transaction is a clear sign that SpaceX is going to be a more aggressive acquirer of spectrum," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, adding that any threat to established carriers is likely to materialize gradually, starting in rural markets.

Significance of Low-Band Spectrum

Low-band spectrum can travel longer distances and penetrate buildings and other obstacles more effectively than higher-frequency airwaves, enabling SpaceX's Starlink Mobile push. 

Deal Valuation and Regulatory Approval

While the companies did not share financial terms of the deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that it is worth $8 billion.

SpaceX shares rose 3.6% after announcing the acquisition, which remains subject to regulatory approval. 

Tower Operators and Infrastructure Implications

Towers Buck Selloff

Telecom tower operators bucked the sector-wide selloff, as investors bet SpaceX's wireless ambitions could ultimately drive demand for additional terrestrial infrastructure. 

American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA Communications advanced between 5% and 6%. 

Future Infrastructure Needs

Morgan Stanley said the transaction was "incrementally constructive" for tower operators, noting that even a satellite-centric network could require deployments of towers, rooftops and small cells, while broader urban competition would require substantially more terrestrial infrastructure and spectrum.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX struck a deal to purchase up to 14 MHz of paired 800 MHz spectrum from Grain, pending FCC approval, strengthening its Starlink Mobile push (techi.com).
  • Established telecom carriers saw significant stock losses—U.S. giants fell 5%–6%, while European operators dropped more than 3%–8% (uk.investing.com).
  • Tower companies bucked the trend, with shares rising ~5%–6%, as investors anticipate increased demand for terrestrial infrastructure to support SpaceX’s hybrid network (uk.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US and European telecom stocks fall?
Telecom stocks dropped due to SpaceX's acquisition of low-band spectrum, raising concerns over increased competition from satellite-based mobile services.
Which telecom companies were most affected by the SpaceX deal?
T-Mobile US, Verizon, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Orange, and Telefonica saw significant stock declines after the news.
What is the value of the SpaceX spectrum acquisition?
The deal, involving Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio, is reportedly valued at about $8 billion.
How could the SpaceX deal affect telecom tower operators?
Tower operators like American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications rose as investors expect more demand for terrestrial infrastructure.
What advantage does low-band spectrum provide SpaceX?
Low-band spectrum travels longer distances and penetrates obstacles better, enabling Starlink Mobile to expand satellite-to-cellular connectivity.

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