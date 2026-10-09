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Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tuscan winemaker Antinori sees red after $6 million theft

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Antinori Reports €5 Million Premium Wine Theft from Tuscan Warehouse

Details Emerge on Major Wine Heist in Tuscany

Overview of the Incident

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Thieves stole around 30,000 bottles of premium wine worth about €5 million ($5.8 million) from a Marchesi Antinori warehouse in Tuscany, Italy's largest family-run winemaker said on Friday.

Antinori's Response and Customer Advisory

Antinori, which dates back to 1385 and now exports to 170 countries, has alerted customers worldwide to be wary of offers outside official sales channels following last weekend's heist and is still hopeful of recovering the stolen wine.

Details of Stolen Wines

It said the thieves took 8,000 to 10,000 bottles of Solaia, one of Italy's most sought-after labels, as well as Tignanello and Guado al Tasso. The wines retail from €150, but some of the rarest vintages can fetch thousands of euros per bottle.

Context: Recent Wine Thefts in Italy

The theft is the latest in a series in Italy, following another in July at the renowned Banfi winery in Montalcino. 

Trends in Wine Theft

While such crimes have traditionally involved smaller quantities or a handful of high-value bottles, from restaurants, private cellars or during distribution, recent cases have involved larger stocks held at wineries.

Execution of the Theft

How the Thieves Operated

Florence-based Antinori said surveillance camera footage showed seven masked men entering its storage facility in Cortona last weekend and disabling its alarm systems before loading thousands of cases of the Tuscan red wines onto two trucks.

Investigation and Suspicions

Antinori said the timing and execution of the theft, which was discovered on Monday morning when staff arrived at the warehouse and is now being investigated by Italian police, suggested a highly organised group was involved.

Factors Facilitating the Crime

The operation was facilitated by the fact that the wines had been prepared for a shipment to foreign distributors, allowing the thieves to remove a large quantity of high-value bottles quickly, a representative for Antinori told Reuters.    

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • This heist—considered the largest wine theft in Italy—targeted premium Antinori labels and involved disabling alarms and cameras before loading two trucks with wine using company forklifts, indicating planning and inside knowledge. (open.online)
  • Antinori, founded in 1385 and present in 170 countries, has issued a warning to buyers to avoid non-official channels to reduce risk of recettazione; the insurer’s policy reportedly doesn’t cover such a large-scale theft. (adnkronos.com)
  • The incident follows recent similar large-scale winery thefts in Italy—Banfi (over 3,000 bottles in June) and Conterno Fantino (around 3,000 Barolo bottles in September)—suggesting a troubling trend of organized crime targeting premium wine stocks. (italwire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much wine was stolen from Antinori's warehouse?
Around 30,000 bottles of premium wine worth about €5 million ($5.8 million) were stolen from Antinori's warehouse in Tuscany.
Which wines were targeted in the Antinori theft?
The stolen wines included 8,000 to 10,000 bottles of Solaia, as well as Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, some of Italy's most sought-after labels.
How did the thieves carry out the wine theft?
Seven masked men disabled alarm systems, loaded thousands of cases onto trucks, and likely took advantage of wines prepared for shipment abroad.
Has Antinori warned its customers after the theft?
Yes, Antinori has alerted its customers globally to be cautious of offers outside official sales channels following the theft.
Is the Antinori wine theft part of a broader trend?
Yes, this theft follows other recent large-scale wine thefts in Italy, indicating an increase in organized wine crimes.

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