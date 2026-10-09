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EU aviation agency widens Saudi airspace alert, citing growing risk from Houthi strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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EU Aviation Safety Agency Expands Saudi Airspace Alert After Houthi Strikes

Expanded Airspace Advisory and Recent Developments

EASA Issues Updated Advisory

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA said on Friday it recommended airlines not to operate in additional portions of Saudi airspace after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Riyadh airport.

Details of the Updated Bulletin

In an updated conflict zone information bulletin for Saudi Arabia airspace, initially issued on September 30, the EU regulator said recent attacks had demonstrated the ability and intent of the Houthis to strike targets deeper inside Saudi territory, including the capital. EASA added a further area in north-western Saudi Arabia into the advisory.

Impact of Recent Attacks

Casualties and Damage

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said earlier on Friday that three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

Houthi Threats to Airlines

The Houthis have renewed their threats against airlines flying to Saudi Arabia and said on Thursday they had struck the capital's airport with two cruise missiles.

Risks to Civil Aviation

"These recurrent missile and drone attacks, together with the activation of air-defence systems, create an increased risk of misidentification of civil aircraft, as well as risks associated with missile and drone overflights, interception activity and falling debris," EASA said.

Industry Response

OPSGROUP Issues "Do Not Fly" Warning

OPSGROUP, a membership-based organisation with almost 10,000 aviation professionals that shares flight risk information, sent a "do not fly" warning for Saudi Arabia to its members on Friday, citing risks of sustained missile attacks and "misjudgment" in defensive responses.

Recommendations for Airlines

"We now recommend avoiding operations in Saudi Arabia entirely, including the use of Saudi airports as enroute alternates," it said in the memo shared with Reuters.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • EASA’s updated conflict zone bulletin widens Saudi airspace restrictions beyond the initial Sept 30 advisory, reflecting Houthi capability and intent to strike deeper into Saudi territory, including Riyadh (apnews.com).
  • Saudi civil aviation authority confirmed three Saudi nationals were killed and several injured in Thursday’s attacks, with operations now resumed at Riyadh’s airport (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • OPSGROUP issued a “do not fly” warning to members, recommending full avoidance of Saudi airspace and airports (even as enroute alternates), due to sustained missile threats and risks of defensive misjudgment or debris (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU aviation agency expand its Saudi airspace alert?
The EU agency expanded the alert due to increased risk from recent Houthi missile and drone attacks on Riyadh and other parts of Saudi Arabia.
What recent events prompted the Saudi airspace warning?
Recent Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in casualties, prompted the warning.
What risks do airlines face flying over Saudi Arabia?
Airlines face risks of missile and drone strikes, misidentification by air-defense systems, and potential falling debris.
Which areas of Saudi airspace are now included in the EU warning?
The updated warning now includes parts of north-western Saudi Arabia in addition to previous advisories.
How did OPSGROUP respond to the increased risk in Saudi airspace?
OPSGROUP issued a 'do not fly' warning, recommending members avoid all operations in Saudi Arabia, including using airports as alternates.

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