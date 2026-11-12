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Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis CEO warns on rising costs, confirms Leapmotor cooperation on e-cars in Italy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Stellantis CEO Confirms Rising Costs, Leapmotor E-Car Cooperation in Italy

Stellantis Faces Cost Challenges and Strategic Partnerships

Rising Costs for Raw Materials and Electronic Components

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Stellantis Chief Executive Antonio Filosa said on Thursday the automaker and its suppliers were set to face significant cost increases for raw materials and electronic components over at least the next year.

"We know that in 2027, and probably also in 2028, we and our suppliers will have to deal with significant raw material inflation, as well as cost inflation linked to memory chips, PCBs (printed circuit boards) and semiconductors," Filosa said at the annual general assembly of Italian auto part maker lobby Anfia in Milan.

"For us, Stellantis, this is inflation that we measure in billions of euros," he said.

Strategies to Address Inflation and Regulatory Challenges

Competitiveness and Public Support

Filosa said Stellantis and its suppliers needed to respond to the situation through increased competitiveness and public support, both in Italy and in the European Union, on input costs, mainly energy costs, and more favourable industry regulation, including on carbon emissions.

Leapmotor Partnership and E-Car Development

Manufacturing Plans in Italy

He also confirmed Chinese partner Leapmotor would cooperate with Stellantis on the development of the automaker's planned e-cars. They are to be manufactured at Stellantis' Pomigliano plant in Italy, with sales expected to start in 2028.

Reviving the Entry-Level Car Market

Focus on Low-Cost Electric Vehicles

E-cars are a new category of low-cost electric vehicles aimed at reviving Europe's shrinking entry-level car market.

Joint Development of Electric and Electronic Solutions

"Leapmotor and this partnership will help us at our European plants, including one in Italy, and will support the joint development of future electric and electronic solutions. E-cars is one of the areas on which we will work closely together," Filosa said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis expects “inflation measured in billions of euros” from materials and electronics across 2027–2028, urging competitiveness and public support on energy costs and regulation (stellantis.com)
  • The partnership with Chinese EV maker Leapmotor will accelerate development of low‑cost electric vehicles (“E‑Cars”) for Europe, produced at Pomigliano starting 2028 (media.stellantis.com)
  • The “E‑Car” aims to revive Europe’s shrinking entry‑level EV segment with models around €15,000, aiming for cost parity with ICEs and helping Stellantis compete amid growing Chinese competition (media.stellantis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What cost challenges are Stellantis and its suppliers facing?
Stellantis and its suppliers expect significant cost increases for raw materials and electronic components such as memory chips, PCBs, and semiconductors through at least 2028.
How does Stellantis plan to address rising input costs?
Stellantis aims to improve competitiveness and seeks public support on energy costs and favorable industry regulations, especially regarding carbon emissions.
What is Leapmotor's role in Stellantis' electric car plans?
Leapmotor will cooperate with Stellantis on developing new low-cost e-cars, with manufacturing planned at Stellantis' Pomigliano plant in Italy.
When are Stellantis and Leapmotor expected to launch their joint e-cars?
Sales of the jointly developed e-cars are expected to begin in 2028.
What market segment are Stellantis and Leapmotor targeting with their new e-cars?
They aim to revive Europe's shrinking entry-level car market with a new category of affordable electric vehicles.

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