A set of books can be perfectly correct and still fail the person reading them. An advisor finishes walking a client through accurate statements, and the only thing the client wants to know is what comes next. That single question is where many advisory meetings run out of road.

A set of books can be perfectly correct and still fail the person reading them. An advisor finishes walking a client through accurate statements, and the only thing the client wants to know is what comes next. That single question is where many advisory meetings run out of road.

Mike Milan built his career around that problem. Financial professionals call him Cash Flow Mike, and for more than ten years he has studied why so many meetings reach the end of a report and go quiet. His take is straightforward. Most financial tools get a business most of the way there and stop short. They lay out what already happened and leave the next move to someone else.

His approach to identifying problems and tracing them to their source began long before his advisory work. Milan served as a Missouri State Trooper and in the Army National Guard before completing a Master of Business Administration at Baylor University and moving into financial education full time. That same habit followed him into the advisory world.

Milan calls his solution to the gap between a report and a decision the F.I.X. Framework, short for Find, Identify, and Execute. It gives advisors three deliberate steps for turning a problem a client can feel into an action the client can take. Milan designed it for any advisor to use, not just those working within his own practice.

The F.I.X. Framework is Milan's proprietary approach to financial advisory conversations. While its focus on identifying underlying problems and developing practical recommendations reflects established business-finance principles, its effectiveness depends on the advisor's expertise, the quality of financial information and how recommendations are implemented. Its outcomes have not been independently assessed in this article.

Find the Burning Issue

Step one is narrow on purpose. An advisor's job here is only to name the issue troubling the client in this moment, not yet to explain it. A business owner might sit down worried about a bank balance that keeps shrinking. Milan sorts that worry into one of six buckets right away, cash flow, profitability, education, the future of the business, operations, or debt. Working out why the balance is shrinking comes later. For now, the only job is naming the thing the client came in worried about.

Identify the Fuel Source

Step two looks for what lies behind the issue once it has a name. Slow-paying customers can starve a business of cash. So can a price list that has not caught up with rising costs, or stock that sits on a shelf for months before it sells. Milan calls this part of the process hunting down the fuel source. The hard part is refusing to settle for whichever explanation first sounds most believable. Treat a profit problem like a debt problem and the resulting plan solves nothing, because it treats the wrong cause as if it were the right one.

Execute at the Flash Point

A diagnosis without a plan is only an opinion with better math behind it. Step three is where Milan says most advice falls apart before it reaches the client. He wants advisors to act at what he calls the flash point, the precise place where the root cause meets a decision the client makes every day, and to walk out of that meeting with a short list of specific next steps the client can act on. Each step is sized down to something a client can start within the week and ranked by the financial impact it carries, so nobody has to guess which one to tackle first.

Consider a hypothetical bakery owner who walks in worried about covering payroll. The conversation surfaces cash flow as the burning issue. Digging into it, the advisor finds the cause: a wholesale account that pays on 45-day terms while the bakery buys ingredients on 15-day terms. At the flash point, the advisor helps the owner renegotiate supplier terms and begin asking larger wholesale customers for upfront deposits. The owner leaves with two calls to make before the week is out.

That progression, from explaining to assigning, is, in Milan's view, where the advisory profession has the furthest to go. He compares the advisor's role to a doctor rather than a reporter, someone who reads the symptoms, traces them to a cause, prescribes something specific, and then follows up to see whether it worked. A report tells a business where it has been. A plan moves it somewhere else.

Milan developed the F.I.X. Framework inside his own advisory practice, Clear Path To Cash®, and today teaches the method to the accountants, bookkeepers, and other advisors who work directly with small businesses. Nothing about it starts with software. It starts with a conversation, the kind where an advisor stays with a client's problem until its source is clear, then leaves with a plan instead of a printout.

In Milan's view, financial advisory work too often ends with an explanation of past results rather than a concrete decision. He argues that advisors add value when they identify the client's immediate concern, investigate its causes and agree on realistic next steps. This is his proposed approach, rather than an independently established assessment of the entire profession.

About Clear Path To Cash

Clear Path To Cash is a financial education and advisory platform founded by Mike Milan, also known as Cash Flow Mike. The company provides financial analysis tools, training and advisory resources for accountants, bookkeepers, fractional CFOs and other business finance professionals. Its approach focuses on interpreting financial information and supporting practical business decision-making.

References

1. Cash Flow Mike — Financial Advisory Methodology

2. Clear Path To Cash — Official Platform Overview

3. GlobeNewswire — Clear Path To Cash launch announcement, August 2026

4. Coruzant — Mike Milan professional profile, October 2026