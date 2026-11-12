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Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Who is Harvey Jones, Nvidia's first-ever board chair?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Factbox: Key Facts About Harvey Jones, Nvidia's First Board Chair

Overview and Key Information

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nvidia on Thursday named Harvey Jones its first-ever board chair after the resignation of Jensen Huang as the company's CEO.

Here are five facts about Jones:

Director Since 1993

Longstanding Board Membership

Jones has served on Nvidia's board since 1993, before the chipmaker went public, and sits on its audit and nominating and corporate governance committees. He is the company's first-ever board chair.

Led Synopsys

Leadership at Synopsys

Jones joined Synopsys as president and CEO in 1987 and led the electronic design automation company for about seven years, taking it public in 1992 before becoming executive chairman.

Co-Founded Daisy Systems and Tensilica

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Jones co-founded Daisy Systems, a computer-aided engineering company, in 1981 and served as president and CEO until 1987. He later co-founded technology IP firm Tensilica in 1997 and chaired its board until its acquisition by Cadence Design Systems in 2013.

Education

Academic Background

Jones holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Georgetown University and a master's degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Venture Investor

Investment Activities

He has been managing partner at private investment firm Square Wave Ventures since 2004.

Reporting

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Harvey C. Jones becomes Nvidia’s inaugural board chair as Colette Kress steps in as interim CEO following Jensen Huang’s departure. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Jones has served on Nvidia’s board since 1993 and holds leadership roles on its Audit and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees. (nvidia.com)
  • His distinguished career includes co‑founding Daisy Systems (1981), leading Synopsys to its 1992 IPO, co‑founding Tensilica (chairing it until its 2013 Cadence acquisition), and managing Square Wave Ventures since 2004. (nvidia.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Harvey Jones?
Harvey Jones is Nvidia's first-ever board chair, a long-serving board member involved with the company since 1993.
What is Harvey Jones' role at Nvidia?
He serves as Nvidia's first board chair and sits on its audit and nominating and corporate governance committees.
What is Harvey Jones' professional background?
Jones led Synopsys as president and CEO, co-founded Daisy Systems and Tensilica, and is a venture investor.
What are Harvey Jones' educational qualifications?
He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science from Georgetown University and a master's degree in management from MIT.
What investment roles has Harvey Jones held?
Since 2004, he has been managing partner at private investment firm Square Wave Ventures.

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