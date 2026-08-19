Stablecoin Banks: The New Financial Institutions Emerging Outside Traditional Banking

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For most of modern banking, the institutional bargain was clear: banks could create deposit money, provide payments and extend credit because they accepted an unusually dense package of regulation, capital rules, liquidity requirements and public oversight. Stablecoins are beginning to pull that bun…

For most of modern banking, the institutional bargain was clear: banks could create deposit money, provide payments and extend credit because they accepted an unusually dense package of regulation, capital rules, liquidity requirements and public oversight. Stablecoins are beginning to pull that bundle apart. A new class of firms can issue a dollar-linked digital liability, hold reserve assets, provide 24/7 settlement and plug directly into wallets, exchanges and merchant infrastructure—without necessarily becoming a commercial bank in the traditional sense.

The phrase “stablecoin bank” is therefore best understood as an analytical label, not a legal category. It describes institutions that increasingly perform bank-like monetary and payment functions while sitting inside a different regulatory architecture. The shift matters because the United States now has a federal statutory framework for payment stablecoins under the GENIUS Act, while Europe has already brought stablecoins within the Markets in Crypto-Assets framework. At the same time, the Bank for International Settlements is warning that broader adoption could reshape bank funding, credit provision and financial stability.

A bank-like balance sheet without a bank-like business model

A conventional bank typically funds itself with deposits and wholesale liabilities, then transforms that funding into loans and securities. A payment-stablecoin issuer is structurally different. Its liability is the stablecoin, redeemable at a fixed value, while the asset side is intended to be dominated by cash and high-quality liquid reserve instruments. The business model is therefore closer to a narrow bank or money-market structure than to classic maturity-transforming banking.

That distinction is not cosmetic. The GENIUS Act limits issuance in the United States to permitted payment-stablecoin issuers and establishes reserve, redemption and supervisory requirements. It also creates a path for qualified non-bank issuers, meaning the legal framework explicitly contemplates institutions that issue money-like claims without being full-service deposit-taking banks. In Europe, policymakers have similarly treated stablecoins as regulated monetary instruments rather than simply unregulated crypto tokens.

The economic engine is straightforward: if customers hold non-interest-bearing stablecoins while the issuer earns returns on permitted reserve assets, the spread can be substantial. That makes scale unusually powerful. But it also means a stablecoin issuer’s economics are sensitive to interest rates, reserve composition, redemption behavior and the rules governing whether value can be passed back to users.

The institutional stack is separating into new layers

The emerging market is unlikely to be dominated by one all-purpose “crypto bank.” Instead, the functions historically bundled inside a bank are being split among issuers, custodians, reserve managers, wallet providers, exchanges, payment processors and regulated banks that provide fiat access or safeguard reserve assets. This modular structure can create competition at each layer, but it can also make accountability harder to trace when something fails.

Issuers sit at the monetary core because they promise redemption. Wallets and exchanges control customer access. Payment companies integrate stablecoins into merchant and treasury workflows. Banks remain important as custodians, settlement counterparties and providers of reserve accounts. The result is less a replacement for banking than a reconfiguration of who owns the customer relationship, who earns the monetary spread and who bears the operational and liquidity risks.

Why regulation is turning stablecoin issuers into financial institutions

The regulatory direction is increasingly clear: successful stablecoin issuers will be expected to behave like supervised financial institutions even when they are not legally banks. The global policy principle remains “same activity, same risk, same regulation,” a position summarized by the BIS Financial Stability Institute in its 2026 review of implementation of the Financial Stability Board framework.

The critical obligations are converging around reserve quality, redemption, segregation of customer assets, governance, anti-money-laundering controls, operational resilience and supervisory access. The U.S. framework adds a federal permissioning regime for payment stablecoins and gives holders priority with respect to required reserves in insolvency. These features move stablecoins further away from the lightly regulated token model that defined the early crypto market.

But convergence should not be confused with uniformity. Jurisdictions still differ on who may issue, how reserves must be held, whether issuers can offer related financial services and how foreign stablecoins can enter local markets. Global stablecoin firms therefore face a regulatory map that increasingly resembles international banking: multiple licenses, local compliance, supervisory cooperation and rules around cross-border access.

The deposit question is where banks should pay attention

The most consequential strategic question is whether stablecoins become a transactional layer that sits on top of bank deposits or a genuine substitute for deposits themselves. If a customer shifts $1 from a bank account into a stablecoin, that dollar does not disappear from the financial system; it generally reappears somewhere in the reserve chain. Yet the distribution changes. A retail or corporate deposit can migrate from the customer’s bank to the stablecoin issuer’s reserve institutions or into government securities.

That redistribution can matter at scale. The BIS 2026 Annual Economic Report assessment argues that wider stablecoin adoption could materially change bank funding and credit provision. The concern is not necessarily that banks lose all deposits, but that funding becomes more concentrated, more wholesale and potentially more mobile. A bank that once had millions of direct customer balances may instead depend more heavily on fewer large institutional reserve accounts.

Remuneration can intensify the competition. A BIS Bulletin published in June 2026 noted that centralized exchanges can remunerate stablecoin holders, potentially making stablecoins closer substitutes for bank deposits or money-market funds. Even where the issuer itself does not pay interest, intermediaries can engineer yield around the token.

Run risk has not disappeared—it has changed form

A stablecoin backed by liquid reserves is designed to avoid the classic bank problem of funding long-term loans with demand deposits. That can reduce maturity transformation, but it does not eliminate run risk. Users still need confidence that reserves are there, that redemption works under stress and that operational channels remain open when demand spikes.

A 2026 BIS working paper on stablecoin regulation highlights the liquidity-management challenge created when demandable stablecoins are backed by a mix of cash and bonds. Even high-quality securities can create frictions if they must be sold quickly, especially when redemptions are large or markets are stressed. The policy question therefore shifts from traditional credit losses toward reserve liquidity, asset segregation and redemption capacity.

There is also an operational dimension. A 24/7 token can move continuously, while many underlying banking and securities systems still operate on scheduled windows. Stablecoin institutions must therefore bridge always-on liabilities with infrastructures that are not uniformly always on. That mismatch is manageable in normal conditions but can become material during a rapid redemption event.

The strongest argument for stablecoin banks is not speculation—it is infrastructure

The most durable use case for regulated stablecoins may be less about retail investors holding digital dollars and more about payments infrastructure. Programmable settlement, near-continuous availability and interoperability with tokenised assets can make stablecoins useful in cross-border treasury, merchant settlement, digital-asset markets and machine-driven commerce.

This is why policymakers increasingly separate the technology from the institutional design. In a May 2026 speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that stablecoins are overwhelmingly dollar-denominated and that the market is highly concentrated, while also stressing the need to distinguish useful payment functions from the risks embedded in particular instruments. The speech reflects a broader policy view: tokenisation may be valuable even if regulators remain cautious about privately issued money.

Banks have three strategic choices

For incumbent banks, the first option is defensive: remain the trusted custodian and reserve-bank layer behind stablecoin issuers. The second is competitive: issue tokenised deposits or participate directly in regulated stablecoin structures. The third is infrastructural: provide compliance, foreign-exchange, liquidity, custody and settlement services to the stablecoin ecosystem without trying to own the token itself.

None is risk-free. Becoming a reserve bank can create concentration and rapid-flow exposure. Issuing a token can cannibalise existing payment and deposit economics. Staying outside the market can surrender customer interfaces to fintechs and digital wallets. The optimal strategy will vary by franchise, jurisdiction and balance-sheet structure, but passive observation is becoming less viable as regulatory certainty improves.

Fintechs gain a path into finance—but not a regulatory shortcut

For fintechs, the new regimes create an unusually important opening. A company may be able to build a regulated monetary product without acquiring a full commercial-bank charter. That lowers one barrier to entry, but it does not eliminate prudential obligations. Stablecoin issuers must operate reserve, compliance, cybersecurity and redemption systems with an institutional discipline closer to banking than to conventional software.

The likely winners will therefore be firms that combine technology distribution with credible financial controls. Pure growth metrics are not enough. For investors, reserve governance, regulatory permissions, concentration of banking partners, redemption history and operational resilience are becoming as important as wallet growth or transaction volume.

A new perimeter, not the end of banking

The rise of “stablecoin banks” does not mean traditional banks are about to disappear. It means the institutional perimeter around money is being redrawn. Some functions that once required a bank balance sheet can now be performed by specialised, supervised non-bank issuers connected to digital networks. Other functions—credit creation, access to central-bank liquidity, deposit insurance and broad financial intermediation—remain deeply bank-centric.

The most plausible outcome is coexistence. Stablecoins may become a new monetary rail, tokenised bank deposits another, and central-bank money the settlement anchor beneath both. The strategic battle is therefore not simply “banks versus crypto.” It is about which institutions control issuance, distribution, reserves, customer relationships and settlement in an increasingly programmable financial system.

Conclusion

Stablecoin issuers are evolving into a distinct class of regulated financial institution: narrower than banks in some respects, increasingly bank-like in others, and potentially more global and technology-native than either. Regulation is not extinguishing the model; it is institutionalising it. That makes the next phase more consequential for traditional finance, not less. The key question is no longer whether stablecoins can survive outside banking. It is how much of banking’s monetary and payments franchise can migrate to institutions built around stablecoins—and how banks, regulators and markets adapt when it does.

References

1. U.S. Congress — GENIUS Act, Public Law 119-27

2. Bank for International Settlements — The path to the next-generation monetary and financial system lies in safeguarding trust in money (23 June 2026)

3. BIS Financial Stability Institute — Implementation of global regulatory framework for cryptoassets and stablecoins (25 June 2026)

4. BIS Working Papers — Making stablecoins stable(r): can regulation help? (2 June 2026)

5. BIS Bulletin — Stablecoin remuneration on centralised exchanges (19 June 2026)

6. Christine Lagarde — Stablecoins and the future of money: separating functions from instruments (8 May 2026)

7. Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — May 2026 meeting statement on cryptoasset prudential review

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