Denmark Acquires Terma Anti-Drone Command System to Enhance National Security

Denmark's Strategic Move to Counter Drone Threats

Overview of the Acquisition

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Denmark has ordered an anti-drone command and control system from Danish defence contractor Terma that will strengthen the country's ability to detect and respond to drone threats in real time, the government said on Wednesday.

Context: NATO and Regional Security

European NATO members are boosting defence investments to improve deterrence and defence against Russia, and to demonstrate to U.S. President Donald Trump that they are taking his demands for burden-shifting within the alliance seriously.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

Government Perspective

• "This is a major step towards increasing protection against drones over Denmark which can effectively detect and eliminate hostile drones," Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said in a statement.

Terma's Technological Solution

• Terma's Helion platform combines sensor data to form a shared situational awareness, the Danish company said in a separate statement.

• The system will give the armed forces and other authorities the ability to detect, understand and act on drone threats in real time, it added.

Financial and Operational Details

• Terma and the government did not disclose the value of the order.

Recent Drone-Related Incidents in Denmark

Disruptions at Major Airports

• Copenhagen Airport temporarily suspended flights on September 22 last year following reports of flying objects, thought to be drones, in its airspace.

• Other airports including the air force's main fighter jet base, paused operations after similar incidents in the following days.

Investigation Outcomes

• Police said in June they had closed their investigation into the incidents, having found no evidence that the objects had been drones.

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, editing by Louise Rasmussen, Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)