GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway's sovereign fund logo reflecting divestment from Israeli stocks amid Gaza conflict - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the logo of Norway's Sovereign Fund, which plans to divest from Israeli companies due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This decision reflects ethical investment practices and highlights the fund's significant influence in global finance.
Finance

Denmark orders anti-drone control system from Terma

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Defence technology

Denmark Acquires Terma Anti-Drone Command System to Enhance National Security

Denmark's Strategic Move to Counter Drone Threats

Overview of the Acquisition

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Denmark has ordered an anti-drone command and control system from Danish defence contractor Terma that will strengthen the country's ability to detect and respond to drone threats in real time, the government said on Wednesday. 

Context: NATO and Regional Security

European NATO members are boosting defence investments to improve deterrence and defence against Russia, and to demonstrate to U.S. President Donald Trump that they are taking his demands for burden-shifting within the alliance seriously.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

Government Perspective

• "This is a major step towards increasing protection against drones over Denmark which can effectively detect and eliminate hostile drones," Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said in a statement.

Terma's Technological Solution

• Terma's Helion platform combines sensor data to form a shared situational awareness, the Danish company said in a separate statement.

• The system will give the armed forces and other authorities the ability to detect, understand and act on drone threats in real time, it added.

Financial and Operational Details

• Terma and the government did not disclose the value of the order.

Recent Drone-Related Incidents in Denmark

Disruptions at Major Airports

• Copenhagen Airport temporarily suspended flights on September 22 last year following reports of flying objects, thought to be drones, in its airspace.

• Other airports including the air force's main fighter jet base, paused operations after similar incidents in the following days.

Investigation Outcomes

• Police said in June they had closed their investigation into the incidents, having found no evidence that the objects had been drones.

(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen, editing by Louise Rasmussen, Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark selected Terma’s Helion platform for advanced sensor fusion and command‑control to counter drone threats.
  • The move aligns with increased NATO investment—over $40 billion pledged for counter‑drone systems and operator training through 2027.
  • The order follows the September 22, 2025 Copenhagen Airport drone incident, which exposed gaps in drone detection despite subsequent police investigations closing without confirming drone presence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What anti-drone system did Denmark order?
Denmark ordered an anti-drone command and control system from Danish defence contractor Terma.
What is the purpose of the anti-drone command system?
The system will enable Denmark to detect, understand, and respond to drone threats in real time.
How does Terma's Helion platform work?
Terma's Helion platform combines sensor data to provide shared situational awareness and improve detection capabilities.
Why are European NATO members investing in defence systems?
European NATO members are increasing defence investments to deter threats, improve security, and meet alliance commitments.
Was the value of Denmark's order for the anti-drone system disclosed?
No, the value of the order between Denmark and Terma was not disclosed.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro zone yields slip from multi-year highs after US Treasury announcement

Euro zone yields slip from multi-year highs after US Treasury announcement

Image for Dollar weakens after Treasury boosts long-dated bond repurchases

Dollar weakens after Treasury boosts long-dated bond repurchases

Image for Instant View: Yields fall after US Treasury says it will double some bond buybacks

Instant View: Yields fall after US Treasury says it will double some bond buybacks

Image for Oil prices up 1%, near 3-week high as Middle East crisis escalates

Oil prices up 1%, near 3-week high as Middle East crisis escalates

Image for Irish lawmakers summon TikTok over videos glorifying dangerous driving

Irish lawmakers summon TikTok over videos glorifying dangerous driving

Image for Estee Lauder bets on fragrances and skincare to deliver strong annual profit

Estee Lauder bets on fragrances and skincare to deliver strong annual profit

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Stablecoins vs Bank Deposits: The Battle to Control the Future of Money
Stablecoins vs Bank Deposits: The Battle to Control the Future of Money
Image for Tokenised Deposits versus Stablecoins: Who Wins?
Tokenised Deposits versus Stablecoins: Who Wins?
Image for Stablecoin Banks: The New Financial Institutions Emerging Outside Traditional Banking
Stablecoin Banks: The New Financial Institutions Emerging Outside Traditional Banking
Image for Suspected sabotage attack fails to disrupt Milrem deliveries to Ukraine
Suspected sabotage attack fails to disrupt Milrem deliveries to Ukraine
Image for The End of Settlement Risk? Inside the Promise of Atomic Payments
The End of Settlement Risk? Inside the Promise of Atomic Payments
Image for As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming
As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming
Image for Global bonds rally on signs of support for US Treasury market
Global bonds rally on signs of support for US Treasury market
Image for Russia's Putin orders government to help rebuild warehouses destroyed in Ukrainian attacks
Russia's Putin orders government to help rebuild warehouses destroyed in Ukrainian attacks
Image for Germany's VDMA lobby calls on Europe to step up on humanoid robotics as Unitree surges
Germany's VDMA lobby calls on Europe to step up on humanoid robotics as Unitree surges
Image for China orders entities not to assist EU's JD.com probe
China orders entities not to assist EU's JD.com probe
Image for Poland to lower personal income taxes, raise tax rate for biggest companies
Poland to lower personal income taxes, raise tax rate for biggest companies
Image for Greater regulatory scrutiny no bar to mining mergers, bosses say
Greater regulatory scrutiny no bar to mining mergers, bosses say
View All Finance Posts