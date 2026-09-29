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UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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UK Auto Output Rises 5.7% in August Despite Threat from EU Trade Proposals

UK Vehicle Production Growth and EU Trade Challenges

August Production Rebound

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's vehicle production rebounded in August as domestic car demand picked up, industry data showed on Wednesday, but a deepening EU trade dispute threatens to weigh on the sector's long-term outlook.

Auto production in the UK rose 5.7% to 40,872 units in August, a month typically characterised by low output and volatility due to scheduled plant shutdowns, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Car Output and Export Markets

Car output logged its strongest growth since December 2025, climbing 6.1% to 39,328 units, with exports to Australia, Japan and the US recording the biggest gains among the top 10 markets.

EU and China Export Performance

Exports to the EU fell 7.4% in August, though the bloc still took 54.1% of car shipments, remaining the UK's largest overseas market. Shipments to China fell 15%. 

Investment and Industry Outlook

SMMT said that investments of more than £1 billion ($1.32 billion) from companies such as McLaren, Nissan and Bentley serve as a significant indicator of the auto manufacturing sector's long-term prospects.

Concerns Over EU Trade Proposals

However, the trade body reiterated concerns about the European Union's proposed "Made in Europe" provisions, calling Britain's exclusion from the policy an "existential threat" to its auto production industry.

Industry Response and Call for Action

"The UK and EU automotive industries are deeply integrated, so effectively excluding British-produced vehicles from their largest market would assure mutual damage," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes, urging both sides to agree practical fixes to preserve shared competitiveness. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7564 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • August production rebound: UK auto output grew 5.7 % to 40,872 units, marking strongest car output growth since December 2025 (6.1 %) with gains in non-EU markets – but EU exports fell 7.4 % (SMMT)
  • Deep economic integration: UK automotive supports around €24 billion of EU activity, including €5.6 billion in EU goods/services spend, and sustains 250,000 EU jobs; exclusion from ‘Made in Europe’ could damage this interdependency (SMMT/Oxford Economics)
  • Policy threat: The EU’s Industrial Accelerator Act’s ‘Made in Europe’ provisions would deny UK-built vehicles access to incentives (e.g. corporate fleet greener subsidies, CO₂ credits), risking systemic competitive disadvantage in the EU’s largest market

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK auto production increase in August?
UK auto production rose by 5.7% in August, totaling 40,872 units.
Which markets saw the biggest growth in UK car exports?
Exports to Australia, Japan, and the US recorded the biggest gains among the top 10 markets.
Why is the 'Made in Europe' proposal a threat to UK auto manufacturing?
The proposal could exclude British vehicles from the EU market, posing an 'existential threat' to the UK auto industry.
How did UK car shipments to the EU and China change?
Shipments to the EU fell 7.4% and to China fell 15% in August.
How much investment was made in the UK auto sector recently?
Investments of over £1 billion from companies like McLaren, Nissan, and Bentley were made in the sector.

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