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Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concern - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices rise for second session on continued Middle East supply concern

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities

Oil Prices Climb Again Amid Middle East Tensions and Crude Export Gains

Market Reactions to Middle East Developments and Export Data

By Sumit Saha

Oil Price Movements and Market Sentiment

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a second successive session on Tuesday as lingering concern over Middle East supply disruption brought about by US-Iran conflict outweighed signs of recovering crude exports from the region.

Brent crude futures had risen 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $105.91 a barrel by 0002 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.32, up 72 cents, or 0.8%.

Analyst Insights on Export Volumes

"A clearer picture is emerging of higher oil export volumes leaving the Gulf, but much of that increase still relies on workarounds such as ship-to-ship transfers. Those methods are less efficient and more costly than normal operations, which is why crude prices remain elevated," said KCM Trade chief analyst Tim Waterer.

Export Data from the Middle East

Crude exports from major Middle Eastern producers climbed to 12.8 million barrels a day in September, the highest since February, preliminary figures from data provider Kpler showed on Monday, helped by increased shipments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Geopolitical Negotiations and Their Impact

US and Iranian officials spoke separately with mediators in a renewed effort to end seven months of war, officials of both countries said. Further talks are widely expected to focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"That perennial hope of a deal is arguably the main factor preventing Brent from moving sustainably above $110 in the near term," Waterer said. There are competing forces, and traders are trying to separate the signal from the noise, he added.

Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The war, which began in late February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has focused attention on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for oil and gas supplies, the disruption of which has upended energy markets.

US Policy Responses and Market Alternatives

Meanwhile, the US is considering regulatory relief to allow broader sales of red-dyed diesel to help lower prices, action that could allow some buyers to avoid federal fuel tax, people familiar with discussions told Reuters. The proposal emerged from days of deliberation as a leading alternative to a diesel export ban.

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent and WTI rose on Sept 29 amid sustained supply‑disruption fears in the Middle East, despite signs of rising exports via workaround methods.
  • Middle East crude exports reached 12.8 million bpd in September—the highest since the US‑Israeli conflict began—but remain well below February levels, and reliance on ship‑to‑ship transfers adds cost and inefficiency.
  • The US is exploring regulatory changes to widen access to red‑dyed (tax‑exempt) diesel to ease fuel prices, offering an alternative to an export ban.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise for the second session?
Oil prices rose due to ongoing concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East resulting from the US-Iran conflict, despite increased crude exports from the region.
How much did Brent and US crude prices increase?
Brent crude futures increased by 63 cents to $105.91 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 72 cents to $93.32.
What is the impact of Middle Eastern crude exports on oil prices?
Rising Middle Eastern crude exports have prevented oil prices from rising further, but ongoing shipment challenges keep prices elevated.
What role does the US-Iran conflict play in oil prices?
The conflict has increased concerns about potential disruptions around key shipping routes, keeping oil prices high amid geopolitical tensions.
What regulatory action is the US considering to address fuel prices?
The US is considering regulatory relief to permit broader sales of red-dyed diesel, which could help lower fuel costs by allowing some buyers to avoid federal tax.

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