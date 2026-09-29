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Belgium to transfer three F-16s to Ukraine this year, Zelenskiy says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgium to transfer three F-16s to Ukraine this year, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Belgium Confirms Transfer of Three F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine by Year End

Belgium's Military Support for Ukraine

KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Belgium will transfer three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year to help in its war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

Details of the F-16 Transfer Agreement

"There is an important agreement with Belgium on the transfer of three F-16 fighter jets by the end of this year," he wrote on X. "We will work to receive these aircraft through an accelerated procedure."

Additional Military Aid from Belgium and Spain

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had already received "urgent deliveries" of F-16 ammunition from Belgium and Spain, among other countries.

Recent Air Defence Assistance

Delivery of NASAMS Air Defence System

Zelenskiy said later in his nightly video address that Ukraine had received delivery the day before of a "very good" assistance package of a NASAMS air defence system, developed jointly in the US and Norway.

Gratitude to International Partners

Zelenskiy expressed thanks on social media to the US and Norway.

Patriot Missile Supply Negotiations

He also said that talks were proceeding to ensure that Ukraine has a supply of missiles for the Patriot air defence system, which play a critical role in intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian Interceptor Improvements

Testing Against Russian Jet-Powered Drones

Zelenskiy said tests were continuing to improve the efficiency of Ukrainian interceptors against Russian jet-powered drones, which fly higher and faster than conventional drones.

Recent Russian Drone Activity and Interceptions

Of more than 100 Russian drones deployed on Tuesday, he said, 29 were jet-powered and 18 of those had been downed.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Gareth Jones, Ron Popeski and Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Belgian Defense Minister confirmed plan to supply seven F‑16s this year—three operational and four for spare parts (eurointegration.com.ua)
  • Belgium’s broader commitment entails transferring up to 53 F‑16s by around 2029–2030, making it the largest single donor of such aircraft to Ukraine (aerospaceglobalnews.com)
  • Previous pledges—including 30 jets by 2028—have been revised upward, driven by the arrival of F‑35s to replace the Belgian fleet and growing Ukraine needs (president.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many F-16 fighter jets will Belgium transfer to Ukraine?
Belgium will transfer three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year.
What other military support has Ukraine received recently?
Ukraine has received urgent deliveries of F-16 ammunition from Belgium and Spain, as well as a NASAMS air defence system developed by the US and Norway.
Which countries helped Ukraine with air defence systems?
The US and Norway provided a NASAMS air defence system to Ukraine, and Belgium and Spain supplied F-16 ammunition.
What steps is Ukraine taking to improve its air defense?
Ukraine is continuing tests to improve interceptor efficiency against Russian jet-powered drones and seeking a supply of missiles for the Patriot air defence system.
How effective were Ukrainian interceptors against recent Russian drone attacks?
Of more than 100 Russian drones used in a recent attack, 29 were jet-powered and Ukrainian forces downed 18 of them.

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