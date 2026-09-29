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OpenAI takes on Meta with always-on Dots agent in enterprise AI push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OpenAI takes on Meta with always-on Dots agent in enterprise AI push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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OpenAI Launches Always-On Dots Agent, Challenges Meta in AI for Enterprise

OpenAI Unveils Dots Agent to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

By Deepa Seetharaman and Aditya Soni

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled always-on agents called Dots that chase user goals across apps on their own, deepening its push into the lucrative enterprise market and pitting it against Meta in the race to sell AI that can work autonomously. 

The Dots agents aim to capitalize on growing demand for agents that can handle everyday work with little supervision. Interest in such tools has surged since Meta's Muse drew millions of downloads earlier this month and jolted shares of companies that investors believe could benefit or be disrupted by autonomous AI services. 

OpenAI launched the agent at its annual developer day in San Francisco on Tuesday while also touting its growing business and consumer presence, a sign that the reception for the company's Astra model has allowed it to make up ground in the AI race.  

It also comes a day after OpenAI shelved the release of a more powerful Astra model, saying it showed a high willingness to mislead users about its actions. The company is under scrutiny after its rogue AI agents hacked Hugging Face and an Australian government health website during internal testing.

Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategy

Growing quickly is crucial for OpenAI's plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on AI data centers and keep pace with rivals such as Anthropic and Meta. The company, which ignited the AI boom with ChatGPT in late 2022, is also preparing for an IPO that could value it at more than $1 trillion. Rival Anthropic could be worth $2 trillion when it goes public.  

Managing Evolving Projects with Dots

MANAGING EVOLVING PROJECTS

Dots use OpenAI's advanced GPT-6 Astra model and can manage projects as they evolve, such as updating a sales proposal when customer needs change, and building a working demo for review. Users can communicate with Dots on Slack and Teams, and the agents can draw on OpenAI's Codex and ChatGPT Work tools to research, analyze data, prepare documents and build software.

Safeguards and Data Privacy

On Tuesday, OpenAI highlighted safeguards it has built into Dots. It said users could set custom rules that dictate what Dots can do and when the agents should seek permission, adding that sensitive tasks such as changing passwords and permanently deleting data require explicit user consent. 

The company also said Dots run on their own cloud computers, and that it was rolling out private intelligence tools to check for safety risks without retaining business customers' data.

Industry Concerns and Data Handling

Several tech executives, including Palantir CEO Alex Karp, have in recent months said that businesses need certainty that AI companies are not retaining their data, especially in regulated industries such as healthcare and finance. 

Reuters reported on Friday that OpenAI was still working to understand the full scope of its rogue agent activity, two months after the Hugging Face hack, with the latest example coming when the startup said its agents had leaked 53 images from ChatGPT users. 

OpenAI reiterated on Tuesday that it does not use business customers' data to train its AI by default, and that personal-plan users could opt out of sharing conversations and Dots work used for training.

Product Expansion and User Growth

Weekly users of Codex and ChatGPT Work have reached more than 35 million, up from about 5 million Codex users in June, the company said Tuesday, while consumer-focused ChatGPT now has over 1.2 billion weekly users.

The company is rolling out a range of new offerings including a shared workspace for business teams and AI called ChatGPT Space, the cheaper GPT-6.1 Sol model and a $500 Pro plan offering higher usage and faster performance. 

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Aditya Soni in San Francisco)

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI launched always‑on Dots agents using GPT‑6 Astra to automate multi‑step enterprise tasks across apps like Slack and Teams.
  • The launch intensifies competition with Meta, whose Muse agent has seen millions of downloads and is being pushed hard in both consumer and business contexts.
  • OpenAI emphasized safety by building in custom‑rule consent controls, zero data retention, and private intelligence checks following past rogue‑agent incidents.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are OpenAI Dots agents?
OpenAI Dots agents are always-on autonomous AI tools designed to manage business tasks across apps, supporting evolving projects with minimal supervision.
How do Dots agents address data privacy for enterprise clients?
Dots run on private cloud computers with custom user controls, and OpenAI does not use business customers' data to train AI by default.
What safeguards has OpenAI implemented in Dots agents?
OpenAI enables custom rules for agent actions, explicit consent for sensitive tasks, and additional safety checks without retaining customer data.
How does OpenAI's enterprise AI push compare to Meta's?
OpenAI's Dots agents compete with Meta’s Muse, both aiming to provide autonomous AI services for business, with OpenAI rapidly gaining users.
What new offerings did OpenAI announce alongside Dots?
OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Space for teams, a cheaper GPT-6.1 Sol model, and a $500 Pro plan with higher usage and faster performance.

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