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Infineon to invest €1.1 billion in Austria chip site - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Infineon to invest €1.1 billion in Austria chip site

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Infineon Invests €1.1 Billion in Austrian Power Semiconductor Plant

Infineon's Expansion and Technological Advancements

Investment Details

Oct 27 (Reuters) - German chip manufacturer Infineon is investing €1.1 billion ($1.23 billion) in an Austrian site to expand production of power semiconductors for data centres, it said on Tuesday.

World's First GaN Semiconductor Plant

• The company plans to build the world's first plant at its site in Villach for the mass production of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors based on 300-millimetre-diametre wafers.

Applications and Industry Impact

• "This paves the way for the widespread use of gallium nitride in a wide range of key applications in fields such as artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, electric mobility and robotics," CEO Jochen Hanebeck said in a statement.

Technical Advantages of 300mm Wafers

• 300-millimetre wafers can hold 2.3 times as many chips as the most commonly used 200-millimetre version.

Market Response

• Infineon's share price, which has fallen around 40% since the middle of June, was up nearly 1% in early Frankfurt trading.

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Hakan Ersen, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • The €1.1 billion expansion at Villach enables mass production of 300 mm GaN wafers, an industry-first that doubles chip output compared to 200 mm wafers and leverages existing silicon infrastructure (infineon.com).
  • Villach serves as Infineon’s global competence centre for GaN and SiC power semiconductors, with prior breakthroughs in 300 mm GaN tech unveiled in September 2024 (infineon.com).
  • Infineon’s share price peaked at around €87.8 in early June 2026 and has since corrected over 40%; as of late October it trades near €49–50, still down significantly from its summer highs (admiralmarkets.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Infineon investing in Austria?
Infineon is investing €1.1 billion to expand its chip production site in Villach, Austria.
What technology will Infineon's new plant produce?
The new plant will mass-produce gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors using 300-millimetre wafers.
Why are 300-millimetre wafers significant?
300-millimetre wafers can hold 2.3 times more chips than commonly used 200-millimetre wafers, improving production efficiency.
Which industries will benefit from Infineon's new semiconductors?
Key industries include artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, electric mobility, and robotics.
How did Infineon's share price react to the announcement?
Infineon's share price rose nearly 1% in early Frankfurt trading despite falling around 40% since June.

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