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Britain and EU finding way through 'Made in Europe' concerns, UK minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain and EU finding way through 'Made in Europe' concerns, UK minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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UK and EU Negotiating Solutions to 'Made in Europe' Rules and Industry Impact

Ongoing Discussions and Industry Concerns

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said on Tuesday Britain and the European Union were "finding a way through" concerns over the bloc's proposed "Made in Europe" rules, a source of uncertainty for UK manufacturers and investors.

Government Efforts and Business Uncertainty

Reynolds said "a lot of work" was under way between the two sides as businesses sought greater clarity over the proposals, which would favour European-made goods in public procurement, auctions and subsidy schemes covering sectors including electric vehicles, batteries and other clean technologies.

Potential Impact on the UK Car Industry

The proposed rules, which pose a particular threat to Britain's car industry, form part of the EU's efforts to reduce reliance on cheap imports, particularly from China.

Statements from British Officials

"I think we're finding a way through that," Reynolds told Sky News. "A lot of work is going on in government between ourselves and the EU to find a way through that".

Negotiations and Possible Compromises

Reuters reported earlier this month that France and Germany were discussing a compromise that could allow Britain to be treated as a trusted partner under the scheme, if it agrees to align with the bloc on tariffs on China.

Approval Process and Next Steps

Any final proposal would require approval from EU governments and the European Parliament.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Britain and the EU are actively negotiating to clarify how UK goods could qualify under the EU’s “Made in Europe” Industrial Accelerator Act, aiming to avoid exclusion from procurement and subsidy schemes (questions-statements.parliament.uk).
  • The EU’s ‘Made in Europe’ rules, intended to favor EU-made goods in public procurement and clean-tech industry support, pose risks to the UK car industry without assured reciprocal access (theguardian.com).
  • France and Germany have proposed treating the UK as a trusted partner in auto rules if it aligns on trade defence policies like tariffs on Chinese vehicles; Reynolds resists coercion on alignment but continues talks (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the EU's proposed 'Made in Europe' rules?
The EU's proposed 'Made in Europe' rules would favor goods produced in Europe in public procurement, auctions, and subsidy schemes, especially in clean technologies.
How do the proposed rules affect UK manufacturers?
The rules create uncertainty for UK manufacturers, as they could limit UK access to European markets, especially impacting the car industry.
What sectors are targeted by the 'Made in Europe' proposals?
Sectors such as electric vehicles, batteries, and other clean technologies are included in the proposed rules.
What potential compromise is being discussed regarding the UK?
France and Germany are considering a compromise allowing the UK to be a trusted partner if it aligns with the EU on tariffs on China.
Who needs to approve any final solution to the 'Made in Europe' rules?
A final proposal would require approval from EU governments and the European Parliament.

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