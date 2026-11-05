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Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Sappi and UPM Propose Remedies for EU Antitrust Clearance on €1.42B JV

By Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Finland's UPM-Kymmene and South Africa-listed Sappi said on Thursday they have offered to modify their production capacities as part of remedies aimed at securing EU antitrust approval for their €1.42 billion ($1.6 billion) paper joint venture.

The companies submitted their offer to the European Commission, the EU competition enforcer, on Wednesday, according to a filing on its website. The offer led the regulator to extend its decision deadline to January 8.

The remedies "include capacity optimisation for the supply of certain paper grades in Europe" and "certain commercial safeguards for customers, and investments in decarbonisation, electrification and energy efficiency", UPM and Sappi said in their joint statement on Thursday.

The Commission usually seeks feedback from rivals and customers on concessions to address competition concerns before deciding whether to accept them or demand more.

The deal to combine UPM's communication paper business in Europe and the US with Sappi's communication paper business in Europe and specialty paper business and other ancillary activities would create the biggest player in Europe.

The EU antitrust enforcer has said that the deal may restrict competition in the markets for different types of communication paper used for magazines and books.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed remedies include production capacity optimisation for specific paper grades in Europe, plus customer safeguards and investments in decarbonisation, electrification, and energy efficiency (news.cision.com).
  • The joint venture combines UPM’s communication papers business and Sappi’s graphic/specialty papers, creating Europe’s largest paper producer and delivering projected annual synergies of around €100 million (sappi.com).
  • The European Commission extended its deadline to decide from early December to January 8, reflecting the newly submitted remedies (news.cision.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What remedies have Sappi and UPM offered to the EU Commission?
Sappi and UPM have offered to optimize production capacity, implement commercial safeguards for customers, and invest in decarbonisation, electrification, and energy efficiency.
Why did Sappi and UPM propose these remedies?
They proposed these remedies to address the EU Commission’s concerns about potential competition restrictions from their proposed paper joint venture.
How much is the Sappi-UPM joint venture valued at?
The joint venture is valued at €1.42 billion ($1.6 billion).
What is the deadline for the EU Commission’s decision?
The European Commission has extended its decision deadline to January 8.
What markets are affected by the Sappi-UPM deal?
The deal could impact various communication paper markets used for magazines and books in Europe.

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