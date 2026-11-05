GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Luxury IPO

Armani Heirs Lean Toward IPO Over Direct Sale, Targeting €5-7B Valuation

Armani Succession Plans and Valuation

By Elvira Pollina and Elisa Anzolin

Heirs Favor IPO Over Direct Sale

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The heirs of late designer Giorgio Armani, who now control the eponymous fashion empire, favour an eventual stock market listing over a sale to a large industry player as they pursue an initial minority stake deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Will Stipulations and Timeline

Armani, who died at 91 last year, stipulated in his will that his heirs should sell around 15% of the company between 12 and 18 months after his death, followed by the disposal of a further 30% to 54.9% stake or a bourse listing.

Valuation and Market Impact

Bankers and advisers consulted by Reuters value the Armani group at €5 billion to €7 billion, implying that any eventual sale or flotation would be one of the luxury industry's biggest transactions in the last decade.

Preferred Buyers and Stake Sale Process

Potential Buyers Named in Will

In his will, the late designer explicitly mentioned long-standing licensing partners L'Oréal and eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica, as well as luxury giant LVMH, as preferred buyers, without ruling out what the will referred to as other industry players of "equal standing".

Initial Stake Sale and Timeline

One of the people said the Italian fashion house was under no financial pressure to sell in a hurry. However, talks are under way with industry players for the initial 15% stake sale expected by March 2027 to comply with the terms of the will, the two sources said.

Splitting the Stake Among Buyers

The heirs are inclined to split the initial stake between two or more buyers, the people said.

Splitting the stake rather than selling to a single suitor keeps options open for the second stage of the process by avoiding one strategic party becoming the frontrunner for any sale and preserving the family's flexibility as it favours a stock market flotation, one of the people said.

IPO Timing and Interested Parties

The IPO should take place within three to eight years of Armani's death, according to the will.

L'Oréal and EssilorLuxottica, both interested in purchasing a stake to protect long-standing licensing agreements for Armani fragrances and eyewear, are emerging as the most engaged suitors at this stage, the two people said. 

Board Representation and Company Responses

Board Seat Allocation

According to the will, the 15% block collectively carries one board seat. It was not clear how that board representation would be resolved if the holding were divided among several investors.

Official Comments

Giorgio Armani group, L'Oreal and EssilorLuxottica declined to comment. LVMH was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina, editing by Lisa Jucca and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to one industry player, aiming for long-term flexibility and independence (will requires IPO within 3–8 years if second tranche isn’t sold) (investing.com)
  • The designer’s will stipulates a first 15 % stake sale within 12–18 months of his death, then 30–54.9 % later to same buyer—or a market flotation as alternative (investing.com)
  • Valuation is estimated at €5 billion–€7 billion, making any potential sale or listing one of the luxury sector's largest in the past decade (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What do Armani's heirs prefer, an IPO or a sale to an industry player?
Armani's heirs favor an eventual IPO (stock market listing) over selling to a large industry player.
How much of the Armani group is to be sold initially?
Around 15% of the company is to be sold between 12 and 18 months after Giorgio Armani's death.
Who are the most engaged potential investors for the initial Armani stake?
L'Oréal and EssilorLuxottica are the most engaged potential investors to protect licensing agreements.
How is the Armani group valued for this deal?
Bankers and advisers value the Armani group at €5 billion to €7 billion.
When is the IPO expected to occur?
The IPO should take place within three to eight years of Giorgio Armani's death.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500

Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500

Image for Skanska wary of newcomers as AI data centre boom gathers pace

Skanska wary of newcomers as AI data centre boom gathers pace

Image for DHL expects to hit 2026 targets, helped by peak end-of-year demand despite high fuel costs

DHL expects to hit 2026 targets, helped by peak end-of-year demand despite high fuel costs

Image for EU top court tells tribunal to reassess veto on €3.4 billion aid to KLM

EU top court tells tribunal to reassess veto on €3.4 billion aid to KLM

Image for India's Adani Ports to buy Dutch storage operator Evos in a deal valued at $2.88 billion

India's Adani Ports to buy Dutch storage operator Evos in a deal valued at $2.88 billion

Image for BT's shares at eight-year highs after record fibre take-up underpins earnings

BT's shares at eight-year highs after record fibre take-up underpins earnings

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Image for Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake in tank maker
Germany agrees with KNDS owner families to buy 50% stake in tank maker
Image for Unilever to sell Myanmar joint venture stake, deal expected to close in 2027
Unilever to sell Myanmar joint venture stake, deal expected to close in 2027
Image for Housebuilding slump drags down UK construction activity, PMI shows
Housebuilding slump drags down UK construction activity, PMI shows
Image for UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows
UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows
Image for Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter
Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter
Image for German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%
German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%
Image for UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices as Middle East conflict drives costs higher
UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices as Middle East conflict drives costs higher
Image for Europe's STOXX 600 hovers near all-time high; tech lags
Europe's STOXX 600 hovers near all-time high; tech lags
Image for UK's Croda posts 6.6% rise in quarterly sales on higher beauty demand; keeps annual forecast
UK's Croda posts 6.6% rise in quarterly sales on higher beauty demand; keeps annual forecast
Image for UBS departure would be catastrophic, says Zurich cantonal government president
UBS departure would be catastrophic, says Zurich cantonal government president
Image for High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says
High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says
View All Finance Posts