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Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Stellantis Extends Fiat 500 Production Halt in Turin Due to Chip Shortage

Production Stoppage at Fiat 500 Factory in Turin

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Stellantis will extend to the whole of next week the current production stoppage at its Fiat 500 factory in Turin, northern Italy, the Franco-Italian automaker and the FIOM trade union said on Thursday.

Timeline and Duration of the Halt

• The November 9-13 extension marks the fourth consecutive week of no production at the historic Mirafiori plant

Causes of the Production Stoppage

• The first two weeks, which began in mid-October, were caused by weak demand, a Stellantis spokesperson said

• The shutdown for this and next week is linked to a shortage of electronic components, specifically chips used in engine control units, the spokesperson added

Union Perspectives and Ongoing Issues

• Union officials have pointed at weak demand for the Fiat 500 city car as the continuing reason for the stoppage

• Gianni Mannori of the FIOM metalworkers' union said that blaming the shortage of components was "an alibi"

Impact on Production and Models Affected

• Last week Stellantis said the shortage in engine control units was causing "significant" disruption to the Italian production of the Fiat 500 and Fiat Pandina models

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis confirms the Mirafiori plant will remain offline Nov 9–13, following three weeks of stoppages since mid‑October due to chip shortages and soft Fiat 500 demand (live.euronext.com).
  • Automaker warns that the component shortfall—specifically affecting engine control unit chips—may continue disrupting November–December output across Fiat models in Italy (live.euronext.com).
  • Union officials, including FIOM’s Gianni Mannori, argue that weak market demand, not just supply constraints, is the true root of the prolonged stoppages (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Stellantis halted Fiat 500 production in Turin?
Production at the Fiat 500 factory in Turin was initially stopped due to weak demand and is now extended due to a shortage of electronic components, specifically chips for engine control units.
How long will the Fiat 500 Mirafiori plant remain closed?
The plant will remain shut through at least the week of November 9-13, marking four consecutive weeks of halted production.
What reasons have been given for the extended shutdown?
Stellantis cites a shortage of electronic components, while union officials also point to weak demand for the Fiat 500 model as a key factor.
Which Fiat models are affected by the component shortage?
Stellantis reported that the shortage is significantly disrupting production of both the Fiat 500 and Fiat Pandina models in Italy.
What is the Mirafiori plant known for?
The historic Mirafiori plant in Turin is known for manufacturing the Fiat 500 and has now paused production due to current market and supply issues.

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