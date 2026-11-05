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Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Leonardo’s Backlog and Delivery Boost to Strengthen New Business Targets

Leonardo's Order Backlog and Financial Outlook

Healthy Order Backlog Supports Future Growth

ROME, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A particularly "healthy" order backlog and improving delivery capacity will support stronger financial and business targets in Leonardo's new industrial plan, expected in March, the chief executive of the Italian defence group said on Thursday.

Long-Term Orders Ensure Stability

"The order book contains many medium- and long-term orders, guaranteeing our ability to deliver economic and financial results in the years ahead," CEO Lorenzo Mariani said on the sidelines of a cybersecurity conference at Luiss University.

Order Guidance and Market Expectations

Asked why Leonardo had only modestly raised its order guidance despite market expectations for a bigger upgrade after strong nine-month results, Mariani said: "We are serious on this issue."

Recent Financial Updates

The defence group earlier on Thursday revised its full-year order guidance after reporting nine-month results.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Leonardo’s order backlog surged 27–28 % year‑on‑year to just over €60 billion, boosted by the acquisition of Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) completed in March 2026 (marketscreener.com).
  • The company raised its full‑year 2026 new orders guidance to approximately €29.5 billion from €28.2 billion, reflecting robust demand across Defence Electronics, Helicopters, and Aeronautics (marketscreener.com).
  • CEO Mariani emphasized translating the healthy backlog into improved production and delivery capacity as key to supporting stronger financial and business targets in the upcoming industrial plan due in March (borsaitaliana.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What supports Leonardo's new business and financial targets?
A healthy order backlog and improved delivery capacity underpin Leonardo's new industrial plan targets.
When is Leonardo's new industrial plan expected?
Leonardo's new industrial plan is expected to be released in March.
Why did Leonardo only modestly raise its order guidance?
According to CEO Lorenzo Mariani, the company is serious about its order guidance and is cautious despite strong nine-month results.
What recent results prompted Leonardo to revise its guidance?
Leonardo revised its full-year order guidance after reporting strong nine-month results.

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