GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Deutsche Telekom says investors already pricing in SpaceX wireless threat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Deutsche Telekom Sees Investors Pricing in SpaceX Entry to U.S. Mobile Market

Deutsche Telekom Prepares for SpaceX Disruption in U.S. Mobile Sector

By Emanuele Berro

SpaceX's Anticipated Entry and Market Impact

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is preparing for the arrival of Elon Musk's SpaceX in the U.S. mobile market, with Chief Executive Tim Hoettges saying on Thursday investors were already pricing in lower long-term profitability for established wireless operators.

Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom had to assume SpaceX's entry into the U.S. mobile market would materialise, even though building a nationwide network would require significant investment and time.

CEO's Perspective on Competition

"We have to assume that it is coming," he told reporters.

Threats to Earnings and Market Share

SpaceX's push into mobile communications could pose a significant threat to Deutsche Telekom, whose main source of earnings growth is T-Mobile US.

Hoettges said declining sector valuations reflected expectations that a new entrant would erode profitability and intensify competition.

Valuation and Profitability Concerns

"If you look at the multiples that Verizon, AT&T and Deutsche Telekom have lost over the last six months, the expectation is simply that the three competitors in the market will be able to generate less profitability on a sustainable basis," he said.

Investors also expected a new rival to gain market share and increase pricing pressure, he added.

Business Models and Strategic Responses

Satellite vs. Terrestrial Networks

Hoettges said SpaceX could pursue a different business model from traditional telecom operators, but satellite services alone could not replace terrestrial mobile networks, particularly in cities and for indoor coverage.

Partnerships and Alternatives

Although T-Mobile was Starlink's first direct-to-cell partner, Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom wanted alternatives and did not want a monopoly in satellite services.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Q3 Earnings and Share Buyback Plans

The German telecom operator reported on Thursday third-quarter earnings above expectations, raised its 2026 outlook and said it planned a share buyback of up to €2 billion ($2.25 billion) in 2027.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • Investors have penalized wireless sector valuations amid fears of SpaceX disrupting profitability of Deutsche Telekom, AT&T and Verizon via Starlink Mobile plans. (investing.com)
  • SpaceX has acquired spectrum and is pursuing thousands of cell sites, signaling serious build‑out ambitions, though analysts caution such a national network will require years of capital and infrastructure. (investing.com)
  • Deutsche Telekom reported stronger‑than‑expected Q3 earnings, raised its 2026 outlook, and initiated a €2 billion share buyback plan for 2027, signaling resilience amid uncertainties. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How could SpaceX's entry affect Deutsche Telekom's profitability?
SpaceX's entry could erode long-term profitability for Deutsche Telekom and other U.S. wireless operators, leading to lower sector valuations and intensified competition.
What is the main concern for Deutsche Telekom regarding SpaceX?
Deutsche Telekom is concerned that SpaceX will increase market competition and pricing pressure, impacting the profitability of established wireless operators.
Can satellite services from SpaceX replace traditional mobile networks?
According to Deutsche Telekom, satellite services alone cannot fully replace terrestrial mobile networks, especially in cities and for indoor coverage.
How has Deutsche Telekom responded to potential competition from SpaceX?
Deutsche Telekom has acknowledged the threat and is considering alternatives to avoid relying solely on SpaceX for satellite mobile services.
What financial results did Deutsche Telekom recently report?
Deutsche Telekom reported third-quarter earnings above expectations, raised its 2026 outlook, and announced a potential share buyback of up to €2 billion in 2027.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise

Instant View: Bank of England delivers first rate hike in three years, gilt yields rise

Image for Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

Bank of England raises rates for first time since 2023, says more may come

Image for Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth

Renk warns prime contractor delays could slow revenue growth

Image for Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says

Weak US sentiment hurts dietary supplement sales, offsetting broader growth, Novonesis CEO says

Image for French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack

French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea says €100 million missing after cyberattack

Image for Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags

Tapestry lifts annual forecasts as young shoppers snap up high-end Coach bags

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Factbox-Authorities tighten restrictions on data centres amid AI boom
Image for Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Higher energy prices expected to reduce European demand this winter, Engie CFO says
Image for AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
AI chip demand powers third-quarter growth at chemical, industrial gas makers
Image for Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval
Exclusive-Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval
Image for UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call
UK's midcap index at record high ahead of Bank of England rate call
Image for Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand
Bombardier raises 2026 free cash flow forecast on strong private jet demand
Image for AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans
AI, data-center stocks slip as Democratic sweep clouds expansion plans
Image for Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says
Leonardo’s record backlog, accelerated deliveries to boost new plan targets, CEO says
Image for Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Alpha Bank sees profit growth of more than 50% by 2030
Image for Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Sappi, UPM offer remedies to win EU antitrust approval for paper joint venture
Image for Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Exclusive-Armani heirs favour IPO over sale to industry player, sources say
Image for Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
Stellantis extends by one more week production stoppage for Fiat 500
View All Finance Posts