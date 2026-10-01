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Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Inflation Relief Offers Little Reprieve as Global Bond Yields Stay High

Market Overview and Key Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee

Asian Markets and Bond Yields

Asian markets ushered in the final quarter of the year on a muted note on Thursday, though bond markets remained firmly in focus for investors as yields hovered at multi-year highs.

US Inflation and Federal Reserve Policy

A slower-than-expected rise in US inflation in August, alongside a downward revision to July's reading, reduced some bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

But that did little to help US Treasury yields, which scaled fresh peaks overnight and held near those levels in Asia trade. [US/]

Geopolitical Tensions and Euro Zone Inflation

Stalling peace talks between the US and Iran to end the seven-month-long war in the Middle East have done little to help the global inflation picture, with the euro zone feeling the pain as prices climbed far quicker than expected in some of the bloc's biggest economies last month.

Stock Markets and Corporate Earnings

In stock markets, blockbuster earnings from AI chipmaker Micron Technology failed to lift the frayed mood in Asia, though trading was thinned with markets in Hong Kong and China closed for a holiday.

Micron Technology's Performance

Micron forecast quarterly revenue above estimates and said customers had increased commitments under its long-term supply agreements to $32 billion, signalling unabated demand for AI memory chips.

Central Bank Actions and Economic Sentiment

Bank of Japan Survey and Rate Policy

Elsewhere, a quarterly Bank of Japan (BOJ) Tankan survey showed Japanese business confidence hit an eight-year high over July-September amid elevated inflation expectations, bolstering the case for interest rate hikes.

BOJ September Meeting Insights

Meanwhile, a summary of opinions from the BOJ's September meeting, at which policymakers raised borrowing costs to a 31-year high, showed some of them saw the need to accelerate the pace of tightening or move rates closer to the central bank's desired level sooner.

Key Economic Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

  • UK nationwide house price (September)
  • France and Germany S&P manufacturing PMI (September)
  • Euro zone unemployment rate (August)

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • August US inflation slowed and July was revised down, denting immediate Fed tightening expectations, yet US yields surged to multi‑year highs per recent data (apnews.com).
  • Micron lifted customer long‑term supply agreement commitments to $32 billion, driven by strong AI memory chip demand (benzinga.com).
  • Japan’s Tankan business sentiment hit an eight‑year high, reinforcing BoJ policymakers’ call for faster rate hikes beyond the September increase to 1.25%, the highest in decades (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global bond markets remain under pressure despite lower US inflation?
Although US inflation rose slower than expected and previous data was revised down, bond yields remained high as investors continued to worry about interest rates and global economic uncertainty.
How did AI chipmaker Micron Technology affect Asian markets?
Micron Technology reported strong earnings and higher revenue forecasts, but this failed to offset the cautious mood in Asian stock markets, especially given thin trading due to holidays.
What is the outlook for Bank of Japan's interest rates?
A recent Tankan survey showed strong Japanese business confidence, supporting potential rate hikes, and some BOJ policymakers signaled the need to tighten policy sooner.
How is inflation impacting the euro zone's biggest economies?
Inflation has risen faster than anticipated in major euro zone economies, which is adding pressure to regional markets and complicating the economic outlook.
What key economic indicators are influencing markets this week?
UK house prices, France and Germany manufacturing PMI, and the euro zone unemployment rate are among the key data points affecting investor sentiment.

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