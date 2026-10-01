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Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Huawei Launches Mate 90 Series with Homegrown Chips to Counter US Curbs

By Che Pan and Eduardo Baptista

Huawei Unveils Mate 90 Series Amid US Restrictions

BEIJING, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies unveiled its Mate 90 smartphone series on Thursday, betting on its in-house operating system and redesigned chip architecture to boost its performance in the face of US curbs on shipments of advanced semiconductors. 

Challenges in Chip Supply and Production

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of the launch, Huawei consumer business chief Richard Yu said the company still faces constraints in the supply of advanced chips. 

"Advanced semiconductor capacity remains very limited in China, and Huawei's Ascend AI chips also draw on that same capacity," Yu said. 

"The capacity for smartphone chips remains tight, even though rising smartphone prices have curbed shipment volumes (for handsets)." 

Impact of US Restrictions

The launch will test whether Huawei can keep advancing its smartphone lineup despite US restrictions that have limited its access to cutting-edge chipmaking tools, forcing the company to develop alternative ways to boost processor performance. 

Mate 90 Series Features and Innovations

The Mate 90 series succeeds the Mate 80 line launched in November 2025. Premium models, including the Mate 90 Pro Max, are powered by Huawei's Kirin 9050 Pro, a system-on-chip built with a technique Huawei calls "LogicFolding". 

LogicFolding Chip Technology

The method restructures a chip's internal wiring in three dimensions rather than the conventional flat, two-dimensional layout, allowing for denser, faster processing — though it requires more wafers to produce. 

Supply Constraints for AI Chips

Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, said at a media event in Shanghai last month that supply of the company's Ascend 950 AI chips could not meet domestic demand due to capacity constraints.

Yu said China's advanced chipmaking still relies on deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines, and that while extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology is "valuable", Chinese manufacturers are still working towards it. 

Huawei would use more chips built with the LogicFolding technique in future smartphones, Yu said.

Manufacturing and Partnerships

Huawei did not disclose who manufactures the Kirin 9050 Pro. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's top logic foundry, is widely believed to produce the Kirin chips used in Huawei's Mate series as well as its Ascend AI processors. 

SMIC did not respond to a request for comment. 

Software and Pricing

Huawei's latest phones run on its homegrown, Android-free HarmonyOS 7 operating system, which Huawei says supports more than 450,000 apps and services.

The Mate 90 Pro Max with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage will be priced at 9,999 yuan ($1,491), 2,000 yuan more than the same version of its predecessor at launch. The standard and Pro models start at 5,999 yuan and 6,999 yuan, respectively.

Huawei said the top-end Mate 90 models deliver a 31% increase in overall performance over the previous flagship generation. 

Higher Prices for Handsets

HIGHER PRICES FOR HANDSETS

Chinese smartphone makers are grappling with rising memory and component costs, leading them to raise prices and shift more shipments toward premium models.

Yu said rising memory prices had added an average of $200 to the cost of each handset, weighing on Huawei's profit margins.

"We have to increase prices as well, yet at a slower pace," Yu said. 

China's domestic smartphone shipments fell 7% year-on-year between January and August, even as Huawei's shipments in the country rose 13%, according to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). 

The average selling price of smartphones in China climbed 11.3% year-on-year in the second quarter to $543, while the average price of Huawei smartphones declined 14.7% to $628, IDC data showed. 

Apple vs Huawei in the Foldable Market

APPLE VS HUAWEI FOLDABLE      

Apple announced its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, last month, entering a category long dominated by Samsung Electronics and Chinese rivals such as Huawei.

Yu said he welcomed Apple's entry to the market. 

"I am very pleased to see the launch of a similar product by our peers," Yu said. 

Huawei's Market Share and Sales Performance

Huawei currently holds about a 75% share in China's foldable phone market, he said. 

"Between September 10 and 13, our Pura X Max foldable phone sales shot up 76% week-on-week right after Apple Duo's launch," Yu said, adding that shipments of the Pura X Max, which is similar in size to the iPhone Duo, had topped 1.2 million units in China since its April release. 

Apple is expected to ship 6 million iPhone Duo units in 2026, with China — the world's largest market for foldable phones — accounting for nearly a quarter of that total, according to data from Counterpoint Research. 

($1 = 6.7045 yuan)

(Reporting by Che Pan and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Huawei leans on self‑developed HarmonyOS 7 and Kirin 9050 Pro (LogicFolding) to mitigate U.S. semiconductor restrictions (theinformation.com).
  • Smartphone memory‑cost inflation forced Chinese vendors to raise prices; Huawei still gained share, leading Q2 China market with 22.6% shipments (marketscreener.com).
  • Huawei’s H1 2026 net profit dropped 36% on soaring input costs and R&D; the Mate 90 launch tests resilience amid margin pressure (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is unique about the Huawei Mate 90 series smartphones?
The Mate 90 series features Huawei's in-house Kirin 9050 Pro chip using LogicFolding technology, offering faster and denser processing.
How do US restrictions impact Huawei's smartphone production?
US curbs limit Huawei's access to advanced semiconductor tools, pushing them to rely on homegrown chips and architectures.
What operating system runs on the Huawei Mate 90?
Huawei Mate 90 smartphones run on HarmonyOS 7, an Android-free operating system developed by Huawei.
How have smartphone prices changed for Huawei and in China recently?
Huawei raised Mate 90 prices due to increased component costs, while China's average smartphone price rose 11.3% year-on-year.
Who manufactures Huawei's Kirin chips for the Mate 90?
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) is widely believed to produce the Kirin chips for Huawei, though this is not officially confirmed.

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