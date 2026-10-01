GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Netanyahu says Israel will get to the 'root' of co-pilot in foiled bid to crash flydubai flight - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Netanyahu says Israel will get to the 'root' of co-pilot in foiled bid to crash flydubai flight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Aviation Middle East security

Netanyahu Promises Full Probe into Co-pilot’s Foiled Crash Attempt on Flydubai Flight

Investigation and Reactions to Flydubai Flight Incident

By Kanishka Singh

Netanyahu’s Statement on the Incident

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Israel will get to the "root" of the co-pilot who engaged in a foiled attempt to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight and that Israel will "possibly" be participating in the probe into the incident.

Details and Quotes from the Interview

DETAILS AND QUOTES

Netanyahu’s Comments on Investigation

• "We'll get to the root of this attacker, whether he had accomplices, whether Iran was behind it. I think we'll find out very soon," Netanyahu said in an interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity on the network's "Hannity" program

• Israeli officials said earlier that the attacker's motive aboard flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv remained under investigation

Questions on Iranian Involvement

• Hannity asked Netanyahu whether there was any indication of Iranian involvement in the incident

• "It's too early to say, the attacking pilot is ... now being investigated in Saudi Arabia. I think he'll be taken to the Emirates, where he comes from, or at least where he left, where he flew off from, and we'll be following and possibly also participating in this investigation," Netanyahu said

Sequence of Events on the Flight

• Passengers on the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv reached Israel safely on Wednesday after customers and crew foiled a co-pilot's attempt to crash the aircraft, Israeli officials said, in a struggle that began when he stabbed the pilot and sent the jet plunging ​nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 m) in less than 30 seconds.

• Passengers and crew entered the cockpit, overpowered the co-pilot and enabled a second pair of flydubai pilots who were aboard the flight to land the jet ‌safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli officials.

Flydubai’s Response

• Flydubai had said earlier the underlying reasons for the event remained unknown and warned against "premature speculation."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred on Sept 30, 2026, when a co‑pilot allegedly stabbed the captain mid‑flight and attempted to crash the Boeing 737 MAX‑8 en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Passengers and off‑duty crew subdued him, enabling a safe landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. (lemonde.fr)
  • Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel will get to the “root” of the attacker, explore potential accomplices or Iranian involvement, and possibly participate in the probe. He labelled it “too early” to determine motive, with speculation ranging from a suicide attempt to jihadist terrorism. (axios.com)
  • In response, Israel plans to ramp up security vetting for pilots flying into the country. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s National Transport Safety Center has launched its own aviation safety investigation into the emergency landing. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the flydubai flight FZ1073?
A co-pilot attempted to crash the Israel-bound flydubai flight, but passengers and crew intervened and the plane landed safely.
What did Netanyahu say about Israel’s involvement in the investigation?
Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel will get to the root of the attack and may participate in the investigation.
Was Iran involved in the flydubai incident?
Netanyahu stated it was too early to determine if Iran was involved in the attempted crash.
How did the passengers and crew prevent the crash?
Passengers and crew entered the cockpit, overpowered the co-pilot, and allowed another pilot to land the jet safely.
Where did the flydubai flight make an emergency landing?
The flydubai flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs

Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs

Image for Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival

Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival

Image for Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom

Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom

Image for Asian stocks dip, bonds in focus after torrid September 

Asian stocks dip, bonds in focus after torrid September 

Image for New Zealand Parliament dissolved ahead of tight November vote

New Zealand Parliament dissolved ahead of tight November vote

Image for Oil prices barely changed as investors assess US-Iran peace talks and Gulf exports

Oil prices barely changed as investors assess US-Iran peace talks and Gulf exports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar gets lift from higher yields
Dollar gets lift from higher yields
Image for Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays
Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays
Image for Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms
Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms
Image for Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot
Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot
Image for Bonds post worst month in years; stocks decline for September and oil gains
Bonds post worst month in years; stocks decline for September and oil gains
Image for While Spain blocks evictions, Portugal forges on with bill to hasten them
While Spain blocks evictions, Portugal forges on with bill to hasten them
Image for Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo
Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo
Image for Trading Day: Shrugging off a volatile September, markets shuffle into Q4
Trading Day: Shrugging off a volatile September, markets shuffle into Q4
Image for Russia sends nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Russia sends nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Image for US dollar flat against peers after softer-than-expected inflation data
US dollar flat against peers after softer-than-expected inflation data
Image for Poland to set quicker air defence procedures, defence minister says
Poland to set quicker air defence procedures, defence minister says
Image for Exclusive-Anthropic's IPO pitch embraces AI's promise and peril
Exclusive-Anthropic's IPO pitch embraces AI's promise and peril
View All Finance Posts