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Russia's Yandex Q3 revenue up 12%, withdraws 2026 forecast after attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Yandex Q3 revenue up 12%, withdraws 2026 forecast after attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Yandex Q3 Revenue Up 12% as Company Withdraws 2026 Forecast Amid Attacks

Yandex Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results and Forecast Withdrawal

Third-Quarter Revenue Growth

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest internet company, Yandex, reported on Thursday a 12% increase in third-quarter revenue to 411 billion roubles ($5.11 billion) and withdrew its forecast for revenue and earnings after recent attacks.

Impact of Data Centre Attacks

"Following the attacks on data centres in October, the company has faced additional external factors that are making it difficult to assess its financial results for the remainder of the year," Yandex said in a statement.

Future Forecasts and Financial Outlook

It said it would consider the possibility of resuming the publication of forecasts from the next quarter onwards. It had forecast 2026 revenue to rise by around 20%, with adjusted EBITDA seen at 350 billion roubles.

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter rose 12% to 88 billion roubles and adjusted net profit increased 2% to 46 billion roubles.    

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 80.4955 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 revenue increased by 12% year‑on‑year to 411 billion roubles (~$5.11 bn), with adjusted EBITDA up 12% to 88 billion roubles and adjusted net profit up 2% to 46 billion roubles (Reuters).
  • Yandex pulled its full‑year 2026 revenue and earnings guidance after October drone attacks severely damaged its data centre infrastructure, citing difficulty in assessing the remainder of the year (Reuters).
  • Repairs and equipment replacement could take up to six months; Yandex has activated emergency protocols and partnered with rivals VK Cloud, Selectel, and K2Cloud to migrate affected customers (The Insider; Recorded Future News).

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Yandex's third-quarter revenue?
Yandex reported a third-quarter revenue of 411 billion roubles, up 12% from the previous year.
How did Yandex's Q3 adjusted EBITDA perform?
Yandex's adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter rose 12% to 88 billion roubles.
By how much did Yandex's adjusted net profit grow in Q3?
Adjusted net profit increased by 2% to 46 billion roubles in the third quarter.

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